NZD/USD edges higher to near 0.6240, Kiwi Building permits, US CPI eyed

- NZD/USD faced a challenge as the risk-on mood shifted to risk aversion.
- Traders await November's Kiwi Building Permits followed by the Chinese CPI and PPI.
- US Dollar remains calm amid directionless US Treasury yields.
NZD/USD attempts to recover the recent losses registered on Tuesday, trading slightly higher near 0.6240 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) registered losses against the US Dollar in the previous session as the risk-on sentiment shifted to risk aversion. Traders are now looking ahead to Thursday's release of November's Building Permits data from New Zealand, following a reported 8.7% rise in October.
The improved Kiwi Consumer Confidence and Business Confidence figures for November bolstered the sentiment that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will maintain a hawkish stance by refraining from policy easing in the upcoming meeting, contributed to a positive outlook for the New Zealand Dollar.
Additionally, Friday's Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) figures will likely attract attention, considering the close business ties between China and New Zealand.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds its position near 102.50 after recent gains, attempting to extend its profits amid directionless US Treasury yields. At the time of writing, the 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons mark at 4.35% and 4.01%, respectively. The Greenback could cheer if the risk aversion sentiment improves further ahead of December’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States to be released on Thursday.
Investors eagerly seek cues from the Federal Reserve's mood regarding the interest rate trajectory. While elevated interest rates may put pressure on aggregate demand, leading to subdued growth and a softer labor market, the Fed is expected to refrain from any rate cuts in its upcoming January policy meeting.
NZD/USD: more levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6242
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6238
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6267
|Daily SMA50
|0.613
|Daily SMA100
|0.6023
|Daily SMA200
|0.6093
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6268
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6223
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6339
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6181
|Previous Monthly High
|0.641
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.624
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6218
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6198
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6263
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6288
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6308
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
With fingers tapping nervously amid the calm before the profit storm and uncertainties centred around the upcoming US CPI data, U.S. stock markets showed a mixed performance, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average experiencing losses as the Nasdaq Composite recorded marginal gains.