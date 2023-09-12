NZD/USD drops to the 0.5900 mark, US soft landing concern ahead of the US CPI data

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:
  • NZD/USD loses momentum just above the 0.5900 area.
  • The headlines surrounding economic development in China might benefit the Kiwi (NZD).
  • Investors believe that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause the interest rate in the September’smeeting
  • Market players await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), Chinese data.

The NZD/USD pair loses ground to 0.5910 after retreating from a weekly high of 0.5935 during the early Asian trading hours on Tuesday.

The latest data from Statistics New Zealand revealed on Tuesday that the nation’s Electronic Card Retail Sales for August came in at 3.7% YoY from 2.2% in the previous reading, while the monthly figure grew 0.7% versus 0% prior. Finally, the Visitor Arrivals for July came in at 59.3% YoY from the previous reading of 88.5%.

Apart from this, the headline surrounding economic development in China might benefit the China-proxy New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and limit the downside of the NZD/USD pair. That said, China’s deflation pressures eased as consumer prices in August improved from a negative territory. The data released on Saturday showed that the Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August rose 0.1% YoY, from a 0.3% drop in the previous month, compared to the 0.2% rise expected. The monthly figure was 0.3% as expected.

On the US Dollar front, recent data showed that the US manufacturing sector has been weaker than the services sector. Investors believe that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause the interest rate in the September meeting. However, the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday could provide hints Fed about the further rate hike for the rest of the year. Investors expect the US headline CPI to rise at a 0.5% annual rate owing to a rebound in gasoline costs. While core inflation remained stable at 0.2%.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on the weekend that she felt more optimism that the US could control inflation without damaging the employment market. Yellen also said on Sunday that every gauge of inflation is declining and there were no massive wave of layoffs.

Looking ahead, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday will be closely watched by market players. On Thursday, the US Retail Sales and Industrial Production will be due. The attention will shift to the release of Chinese Retail Sales and Industrial Production for July, which might influence the Kiwi. Traders will take a cue from the figures and find trading opportunities for the NZD/USD pair.

 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.591
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 0.592
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5927
Daily SMA50 0.6076
Daily SMA100 0.6121
Daily SMA200 0.6209
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5936
Previous Daily Low 0.5884
Previous Weekly High 0.5961
Previous Weekly Low 0.5847
Previous Monthly High 0.6219
Previous Monthly Low 0.5885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5916
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5904
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.589
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5861
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5838
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5942
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5965
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5994

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates its gains near 0.6430 ahead of Australian Confidence survey

AUD/USD consolidates its gains near 0.6430 ahead of Australian Confidence survey

AUD/USD takes a breather after surging from 0.6370 to 0.6430 amid the improvement in risk sentiment. The Aussie benefited from the upbeat China's inflation data. Traders will monitor the Australian Confidence survey, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD remains on the defensive below mid-1.0700s, looks to German ZEW survey

EUR/USD remains on the defensive below mid-1.0700s, looks to German ZEW survey

The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight strong move up to a four-day high and trades with a mild negative bias. Spot prices hover below mid-1.0700s and remain well within the striking distance of a three-month low touched last week.

EUR/USD News

Gold treads waters to extend gains above $1,920

Gold treads waters to extend gains above $1,920

Gold attempts to extend gains on the second day, hovering around $1,921. The pair is experiencing upward support due to the pullback in the US Dollar (USD). However, the positive performance of US Treasury yields could be constraining the gains of the precious metal.

Gold News

Shiba Inu downtrend continues, sending 97.4% of SHIB holders underwater

Shiba Inu downtrend continues, sending 97.4% of SHIB holders underwater

Shiba Inu prices still on with the load-shedding exercise, increasing its steady stream of lower lows since the month started. With this downtrend, more and more SHIB holders continue to submerge, with the broader meme coin community currently enduring selling pressure.

Read more

S&P 500 closes out Monday on the top side near $4,500

S&P 500 closes out Monday on the top side near $4,500

The S&P was led higher by a few notable performers, including Tesla and Hostess, the maker of Twinkies. Tesla (TSLA) shares lifted 9.3% after the stock saw its stock upgraded from equal weight to overweight by Morgan Stanley, who also raised their price target for the electric carmaker’s stock from $250 per share to $400.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures