NZD/USD drops to one-week lows, below mid-0.6900s

- NZD/USD witnessed some selling for the second successive session on Wednesday.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted downward pressure.
- Investors now eye the latest FOMC policy decision for a fresh directional impetus.
The NZD/USD pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the key 0.7000 psychological mark and edged lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The downward trajectory dragged the pair to one-week lows, further below mid-0.6900s during the early European session.
Worries about the economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, along with China's regulatory crackdown, sent ripples through the global equity markets. The risk-off impulse drove some haven flows towards the US dollar and was seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the perceived riskier kiwi.
The greenback was further supported by a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, though expectations that the Fed will stick to its dovish stance capped gains. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before placing fresh bets around the NZD/USD pair and an extension of the ongoing downfall.
The Fed is scheduled to announce its policy decision at the conclusion of a two-day meeting later during the US session. Market participants will look for a clear answer to the crucial question of when the tapering will begin. This will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD.
Heading into the key event risk, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will drive the greenback amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. This, in turn, should allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6943
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6957
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6983
|Daily SMA50
|0.708
|Daily SMA100
|0.7111
|Daily SMA200
|0.7089
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7007
|Previous Daily Low
|0.694
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7004
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6881
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6965
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6981
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6929
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6861
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7035
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as tensions mount ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.18, marginally lower as investors eye the Federal Reserve's decision. The Fed is likely to refrain from any signal of tapering its bond buys. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD drifts lower below 1.3900 amid firmer US dollar
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid resurgent demand for the US dollar and a cautious mood. The pound benefits from the fall in UK covid cases and fresh Brexit optimism after the EU paused legal action against the UK over the NI protocol. The Fed is awaited.
Gold’s battle with $1800 extends, levels to watch ahead of Fed
Gold price is rising back above $1800, defending the key support area around $1798 amid a cautious market mood heading into the Fed decision. The sell-off in the Chinese stocks seems to have paused, offering some support to the Asian indices.
Theta price gains over 100%, confirms a bullish trend change
Theta price printed a new correction low on July 20, undercutting the May 19 low of $3.70 and the 78.6% retracement level of $3.54 before rallying 100% into yesterday’s high. The convergence of key resistance levels prevented an extension of the rally.
Federal Reserve Preview: Three reasons why Powell could pause, pummeling the dollar
Tapering is not a question of if, but when – and the timing of the Federal Reserve's announcement to create fewer dollars may have to wait longer. The world's most powerful central bank has been buying bonds at ....