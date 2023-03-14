NZD/USD drops to near 0.6200 as USD Index rebounds ahead of US Inflation

- NZD/USD has slipped below 0.6200 amid a recovery in the USD Index.
- Investors have started ignoring the volatility associated with the SVB collapse.
- As per the estimates, the NZ economy contracted by 0.2% in the fourth quarter.
The NZD/USD pair has extended its correction below 0.6220 in the Asian session. The Kiwi asset is expected to display sheer volatility ahead as investors are getting anxious ahead of the release of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
After a surprise jump in the number of payrolls generated in the US economy in the month of February and a less-than-anticipated jump in the Average Earnings, an increase in inflationary pressures cannot be ruled out. However, the consensus shows a decline in the headline CPI to 6.0% from the former release of 6.4%. And, the core inflation that strips off oil and food prices is expected to soften marginally to 5.5% vs. the prior release of 5.6%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a recovery to near 103.80, which seems like a pullback move after a vertical sell-off. Economists at MUFG Bank believe that only a big surprise upside in the US inflation could lift the US Dollar ahead. S&P500 futures are showing a decent recovery as investors are ignoring the volatility linked to Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse. Also, the demand for US government bonds has dropped, which has led to a rebound in the 10-year US Treasury yields above 3.55%.
On the New Zealand Dollar front, investors are awaiting the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4). According to the estimates, the NZ economy has contracted by 0.2% vs. a growth of 2.0% witnessed in the third quarter. The annual GDP (Q4) has expanded by 3.3%, lower than the prior expansion of 6.4%.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6212
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.622
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6206
|Daily SMA50
|0.6317
|Daily SMA100
|0.6245
|Daily SMA200
|0.6167
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6265
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6131
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6084
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6214
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6182
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6145
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6071
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6011
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6339
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6414
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
