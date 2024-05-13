NZD/USD drops to near 0.6000 after the release of the softer Kiwi data

- NZD/USD has depreciated as the softer Inflation Expectations (Q2) fueled speculation that the RBNZ may lower rates in 2024.
- The Kiwi Business NZ PSI fell to 47.1 in April, its lowest level since January 2022.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari refrained from completely dismissing another rate hike.
NZD/USD continues to lose ground for the second session, trading around 0.6000 during the Asian session on Monday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) depreciated following the release of the 2-year RBNZ Inflation Expectations (QoQ) for the second quarter, which fell to 2.33% from the previous quarter's 2.50%. This decline has fueled speculation that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might consider lowering rates later in 2024.
Moreover, the Kiwi Dollar faced pressure as Monday’s Business NZ PSI, a key indicator measuring business activity in New Zealand's services sector, dropped to 47.1 in April, its lowest level since January 2022. Although, on Friday, the Business NZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) rose to 48.9 in April from March's 46.8, it remained below February's reading of 49.1.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, continues to strengthen as traders analyze Friday's crucial economic data from the United States (US) and cautious remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials regarding potential interest rate adjustments. However, the recent decline in US Treasury yields may impede the Greenback's upward momentum.
On Friday, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, dropped to 67.4 in May from April's 77.2, marking a six-month low and falling short of market expectations of 76 reading. Meanwhile, the UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectation rose to 3.1%, a six-month high, up from 3.0% prior.
As reported by Reuters, Neel Kashkari, President of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed), voiced concerns regarding the degree of tightness in monetary policy. In an interview with CNBC on Friday, Kashkari acknowledged that although the bar for another rate hike is set high, it cannot be completely dismissed.
Furthermore, investors are poised to closely monitor key US economic indicators that could significantly influence the market this week. Notable highlights include the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Tuesday, followed by reports on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Sales on Wednesday.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6007
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.6022
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.595
|Daily SMA50
|0.6011
|Daily SMA100
|0.6089
|Daily SMA200
|0.6038
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6041
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6009
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6041
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.598
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6079
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5851
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6021
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6029
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6007
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5975
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6039
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6056
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6071
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with a bearish bias above 1.0750 ahead of US economic data
EUR/USD trades on a softer note around 1.0770 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. Investors turn to cautious mode and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US key economic data this week.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2500, focus on UK labor data scheduled for Tuesday
GBP/USD edges higher to near 1.2520 during the Asian session on Monday, possibly due to improved risk appetite. The Pound Sterling was bolstered by releasing higher-than-expected UK Gross Domestic Product figures on Friday.
Gold price loses its recovery momentum, eyes on Fedspeak
Gold price loses its recovery momentum on Monday during the Asian session. The hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve and growing speculation that the Fed might delay its easing plans have boosted the Greenback and dragged the USD-denominated gold lower.
Here’s what needs to happen for The Graph price to revisit $0.422
The Graph price consolidation below a key hurdle shows that it is ready for a volatile move. With GRT retesting the upper limit of its rangebound movement, chances of an upside breakout are high.
Inflation and tariffs take center stage in discussions
This week market focus will center around inflation data from the US, the world's largest economy, poised to influence global market sentiment. Overall market sentiment appears optimistic as the potential for a US interest rate cut in September has re-entered the conversation.