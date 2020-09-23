NZD/USD drops to fresh multi-week lows below 0.6600

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is falling for the third straight day on Wednesday.
  • RBNZ left its policy unchanged in September as expected.
  • US Dollar Index stays calm near 94.00 ahead of PMI data.

The NZD/USD pair spiked to a daily high of 0.6646 during the Asian trading hours but quickly reversed its direction. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level since August 26th 0.6590, losing 0.65% on a daily basis.

RBNZ commentary hurts NZD

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% and kept its quantitative easing program steady at NZD100 billion, as expected. In its policy statement, however, the RBNZ noted that it is prepared to lower the policy rate to provide additional stimulus if required and triggered a NZD selloff.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) doesn't seem to be looking to stage a technical correction following the decisive rally witnessed in the last two days. At the moment, the DXY, which touched its highest level in nearly two months at 94.25 on Wednesday, is staying flat on the day at 94.00.

Later in the session, the IHS Markit will release the September (preliminary) Manufacturing and Servces PMI reports for the US. Lately, the greenback has been reacting in a positive way to upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US, suggesing that better-than-expected PMI reading could further weigh on NZD/USD.

 Moreover, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be testifying before Congress at 1400 GMT. Powell is not expected to deliver any surprising comments on the policy outlook

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.659
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.63
Today daily open 0.6632
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6699
Daily SMA50 0.664
Daily SMA100 0.649
Daily SMA200 0.6394
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6694
Previous Daily Low 0.6622
Previous Weekly High 0.6799
Previous Weekly Low 0.6661
Previous Monthly High 0.6764
Previous Monthly Low 0.6488
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.665
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6667
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6605
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6577
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6532
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6677
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6722
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.675

 

 

Latest Forex News

