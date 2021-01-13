NZD/USD drops below 0.7200 ahead of US data

NZD/USD struggles to extend rebound into second straight day.

US Dollar Index recovers portion of Tuesday's losses.

Eyes on US CPI data and Fed's Beige Book.

The NZD/USD pair capitalized on the broad-based USD weakness and snapped a three-day losing streak on Tuesday. However, the pair struggled to carry its bullish momentum into a second straight day and reversed its direction on Wednesday. As of writing, NZD/USD was down 0.37% on a daily basis at 0.7188.

USD valuation continues to impact NZD/USD's movements

Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand showed that the ANZ Commodity Price Index in December increased by 1.8%. Although this reading beat the market expectation of 0.4%, it failed to provide a boost to the kiwi.

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which closed in the negative territory amid falling US Treasury bond yields on Tuesday, is staging a rebound and allowing the bearish pressure on NZD/USD to remain intact.

Ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US, the DXY is up 0.18% on the day at 90.25. Markets expect the annual Core CPI to stay unchanged at 1.6% in December. A higher-than-expected reading could provide a boost to the USD. However, the US Federal Reserve uses the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index as its preferred gauge of inflation, suggesting that any market reaction to the CPI data is likely to remain short-lived.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is staying flat on the day at 1.125%, helping the USD stay resilient against its peers.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7189 Today Daily Change -0.0037 Today Daily Change % -0.51 Today daily open 0.7226 Trends Daily SMA20 0.714 Daily SMA50 0.703 Daily SMA100 0.6841 Daily SMA200 0.66 Levels Previous Daily High 0.723 Previous Daily Low 0.7157 Previous Weekly High 0.7316 Previous Weekly Low 0.7153 Previous Monthly High 0.7241 Previous Monthly Low 0.7002 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7202 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7185 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7179 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7132 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7106 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7252 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7277 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7324