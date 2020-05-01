NZD/USD drops below 0.6100 ahead of US PMI data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Trading action turns subdued during the European session.
  • US Dollar Index drops below 99 on Friday. 
  • Coming up: Markit and ISM Manufacturing PMI data from US.

After rising toward the 0.6200 handle on Thursday, the NZD/USD pair erased its daily gains to close flat at 0.6126. The pair continued to edge lower during the Asian trading hours on Friday and was last seen trading at 0.6080, down 0.72% on the day. The lack of significant macroeconomic data releases caused the kiwi to react to the market sentiment, which turned negative during the first half of the day.

With major European economies staying closed due to the Labour Day holiday, the pair is trading in a very tight range ahead of the American session.

Eyes on US PMI data

In the second half of the day, the IHS Markit and the ISM will release the Manufacturing PMI data for April. Markets expect the ISM's PMI to drop to 36.9 in April from 49.1 in March. If the reading shows a contraction in the sector at a stronger pace than anticipated, the USD could find demand as a safe haven and look to end the week on a strong footing.

Ahead of these data releases, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily losses a little below the 99 handle. Construction Spending will be featured in the US economic docket as well but is unlikely to receive a market reaction.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6082
Today Daily Change -0.0045
Today Daily Change % -0.73
Today daily open 0.6127
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6022
Daily SMA50 0.6063
Daily SMA100 0.6314
Daily SMA200 0.6357
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6176
Previous Daily Low 0.6107
Previous Weekly High 0.6092
Previous Weekly Low 0.5911
Previous Monthly High 0.6176
Previous Monthly Low 0.5843
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6133
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.615
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6097
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6068
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6028
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6166
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6206
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6235

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD shrugs off gloom, advances toward 1.10

EUR/USD shrugs off gloom, advances toward 1.10

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, holding onto Thursday's end-of-month related gains. Worries about the eurozone economy and lack of action from the ECB are ignored. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.2550 amid Johnson's optimism

GBP/USD trades around 1.2550 amid Johnson's optimism

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, stable, as UK PM Johnson declared that the coronavirus peak has passed. Speculation about the UK lockdown and US data are in play.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed

Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed

The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...

Read more

Gold drops to 1-1/2 week lows, around $1670 level despite risk-off mood

Gold drops to 1-1/2 week lows, around $1670 level despite risk-off mood

Gold remained under some selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI snaps three-day winning streak, downed 3% to $18 mark

WTI snaps three-day winning streak, downed 3% to $18 mark

WTI (June futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far in the European trading, extending the correction from a two-week high of $20.45 reached in early Asia.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures