NZD/USD dives to fresh weekly lows, below 0.6900 mark

- NZD/USD witnessed aggressive selling on Wednesday amid a broad-based USD strength.
- The RBNZ’s decision to hike interest rates did little to impress bulls or lend any support.
- The risk-off impulse also contributed to drive flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair dived to fresh weekly lows during the early European session, with bears now looking to extend the downward momentum further below the 0.6900 mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest post-RBNZ uptick and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the 0.6980-85 region amid a strong follow-through US dollar buying interest. It is worth mentioning that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiked interest rates on Wednesday for the first time in seven years. New Zealand's central bank also said it plans to remove more stimulus measures as the economy continues to recover. Bulls, however, seemed rather unimpressed by the hawkish announcement, instead took cues from a broad-based USD strength.
The greenback continued drawing support from firming expectations that the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus as soon as November. The markets also seem to have started pricing in the prospects for an interest rate hike in 2022 amid worries that the continuous surge in crude oil/energy prices will stoke inflation. This, along with surging US Treasury bond yields, provided an additional boost to the buck, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted aggressive selling around the NZD/USD pair.
Meanwhile, concerns that a faster than expected rise in inflation could derail the global economic recovery tempered investors' appetite for riskier assets. This was evident from a sharp pullback in the equity markets, which further benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status and drove flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi. With the latest leg down, the NZD/USD pair has reversed a major part of its recent bounce from over one-month lows, around the 0.6860 region touched last week, and seems vulnerable to extend the weakening trend.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment for some impetus later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6898
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.96
|Today daily open
|0.6965
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7026
|Daily SMA50
|0.7011
|Daily SMA100
|0.7045
|Daily SMA200
|0.711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6977
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6928
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7034
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6859
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6859
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6958
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6947
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6936
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6908
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6887
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7006
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7034
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches yearly lows below 1.1600 ahead of ADP
EUR/USD remains pressured towards the 14-month low of 1.1562. Cautious sentiment favors the US dollar ahead of ADP Employment Change. Filibuster for debt limit eyed as Biden battles GOP rejection, Fed tapering concerns prevail. Eurozone Retail Sales and Fedspeak awaited as well.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3600 ahead of key US data
GBP/USD is closing in on 1.3600, stalling its four-day recovery momentum amid risk-off mood. The US dollar is benefiting from dour mood and the advance in the Treasury yields, as surging energy costs and US debt ceiling woes continue to weigh on the investor sentiment. Renewed Brexit concerns also add to the downside in the cable.
XAU/USD slides back closer to $1,750 amid rising bond yields, stronger USD
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce, instead met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and dropped back closer to the $1,750 level heading into the European session.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu price can rally another 100% if it can overcome this barrier
Shiba Inu price has been highly giving to its holders as it nearly tripled in value over the past week. While this run-up might be eye-popping, SHIB can embark on another 100% upswing if it can breach a significant barrier.
US ADP Employment Change Preview: Yes, it's all about the Fed
The Federal Reserve has promised a bond taper before the end of the year. There are two FOMC meetings left in 2021, November 3 and December 15. A strong September payroll report, after August’s disappointment, would help cement that announcement for November.