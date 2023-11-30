NZD/USD could revisit four-month highs, trades near 0.6170

- NZD/USD has marked a three-month high at 1.2733 on Wednesday.
- Greenback experienced strength from stronger GDP Annualized data.
- Traders price in a cumulative 100 bps of rate cuts by the Fed in 2024.
- Kiwi Building Permits rose significantly at 8.7% from the previous decline of 4.6%.
NZD/USD extends its gains for the sixth successive day, trading higher around 0.6170 during the early European session on Thursday. The NZD/USD pair reached near four-month highs on Wednesday on subdued US Dollar (USD). However, the Greenback experienced strength from upbeat Gross Domestic Product Annualized data, which indicated a growth of 5.2%, surpassing the anticipated increase of 5.0% in Q3.
Additionally, the lowered US bond yields over the past three sessions are attributed to the prevailing sentiment that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might conclude its interest rate hikes. Additionally, the markets are now factoring in a cumulative 100 basis points (bps) of rate cuts by the Fed in 2024.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 102.80, showing indecision possibly influenced by mixed remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) members. Cleveland Federal Reserve (Fed) President Loretta Mester emphasized that any decision for additional interest rate hikes would depend on data-driven considerations. In contrast, Fed Governor Christopher Waller has suggested a more accommodative approach by not insisting on maintaining high-interest rates.
On the Kiwi side, on Thursday, seasonally adjusted Building Permits for October showed monthly ratings increased significantly to 8.7% from a 4.6% decline previously.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains supported by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) hawkish stance. Despite keeping the cash rate unchanged at 5.5%, the central bank signaled the need for sustained restrictive measures to address inflation. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr emphasized the upside risk to inflation and mentioned that rate hikes were discussed during the meeting.
Investors are expected to watch the US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on November 24 and the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data on Thursday. New Zealand’s ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence will be released on Friday.
NZD/USD: more levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6171
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.6152
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6
|Daily SMA50
|0.5946
|Daily SMA100
|0.599
|Daily SMA200
|0.609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6208
|Previous Daily Low
|0.613
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6092
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5978
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6056
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6178
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.616
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6119
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6085
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.604
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6242
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6275
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
