NZD/USD continues to push lower toward 0.7300 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD remains under bearish pressure following Thursday's slide.
  • US Dollar Index trades at weekly highs above 90.50.
  • Focus shifts to key macroeconomic data releases from the US.

The NZD/USD pair lost more than 60 pips on Thursday after the USD started to gather strength in the late American session. On Friday, the pair continues to push lower and was last seen losing 0.7% on the day at 0.7320.

DXY edges higher ahead of key data

The sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields following the 7-year note auction provided a boost to the greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which dropped to its lowest level in nearly 8 weeks, staged a decisive rebound and closed in the positive territory on Thursday supported by a more-than-10% increase in the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield.

Ahead of key macroeconomic data releases, the DXY preserve its bullish momentum and is currently rising 0.5% on the day at 90.58, the highest level in a week.

On Friday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, to arrive at 1.4% on a yearly basis in January. A stronger-than-expected reading could allow the USD to gather additional strength as the higher inflation expectations remain the primary driving force of US T-bond yields.

Other data releases from the US will include Personal Spending, Personal Income, Goods Trade Balance and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7326
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.57
Today daily open 0.7368
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7241
Daily SMA50 0.719
Daily SMA100 0.702
Daily SMA200 0.6787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7466
Previous Daily Low 0.736
Previous Weekly High 0.7316
Previous Weekly Low 0.7158
Previous Monthly High 0.7316
Previous Monthly Low 0.7096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7425
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.733
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7292
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7224
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7436
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7504
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7542

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

