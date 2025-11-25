NZD/USD consolidates losses around 0.5600 with all eyes on the RBNZ

The New Zealand Dollar is hesitating around the 0.5600 level for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The long wicks on the daily candles highlight an indecisive market with investors wary of betting on the Kiwi ahead of the RBNZ decision and the US Dollar pulling back against its main peers.



The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will release its monetary policy decision during Wednesday’s Asian session, and is widely expected to trim its OCR rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%.

The main focus of the event will be on assessing whether the central bank is contemplating further monetary easing in early 2026 to support an ailing economic growth. This would put additional pressure on the New Zealand Dollar, while a hawkish cut, with the RBNZ Governour suggesting that the central bank might have reached its terminal rate, would give NZD bulls some confidence.

US consumption, producer inflation data lie ahead

The US Dollar, on the contrary, remains moderately weak on Tuesday as recent comments by Fed officials called for further monetary easing in the coming months. Bets of a December rate cut have been ramped up to levels beyond 80% from 40% last month, but the market remains volatile in the absence of key fundamental data. Later today,

US Retail Sales are expected to show that consumer spending moderated in September, yet is still growing at a healthy 0.4% pace, following a 0.6% rise in August.

At the same time, the US Producer Prices Index is expected to have ticked up to a 2.7% year-on-year growth in September from 2.6% in August, although the core PPI is seen easing to a 2.7% yearly growth from the previous month’s 2.8% reading.