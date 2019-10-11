NZD/USD consolidates in a range near weekly tops, comfortable above 0.6300 handle

- The incoming positive trade-related headlines helped gain some traction on Thursday.
- The prevalent USD selling bias, amid Fed rate cut expectations, remained supportive.
- Sustained move beyond the 0.6335 resistance zone needed for bullish confirmation.
The NZD/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Friday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, just below weekly tops set in the previous session.
Following an early dip to one-week lows, the pair staged a goodish rebound on Thursday and was being supported by optimism over US-China trade talks. The top negotiators from both sides began negotiations on Thursday and signalled that they may reach a partial deal, which could lead to a temporary truce on tariffs and underpinned demand for perceived riskier currencies – like the Kiwi.
Trade optimism continues to underpin
Apart from the positive trade-related developments, the prevalent US Dollar selling bias further collaborated to the pair's mildly positive tone through the Asian session on Friday. Despite a goodish follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, the Greenback remained on the defensive amid firming expectations that the Fed will eventually cut interest rate at its upcoming meeting in October.
Thursday's softer US consumer inflation figures, showing that the headline CPI was unchanged in September and the core CPI rose by just 0.1% from the previous month, reinforced prospects for a further monetary policy easing by the Fed. Meanwhile, data released on Friday showed that New Zealand’s manufacturing activity shrank for a third month in September and seemed to be the only factors capping gains.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the overnight positive move or once again meets with some fresh supply near the 0.6335 resistance zone. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment – for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6324
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6302
|Daily SMA50
|0.6368
|Daily SMA100
|0.6498
|Daily SMA200
|0.6626
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6336
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6276
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6338
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6204
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6452
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6249
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6313
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6299
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6285
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6251
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6225
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6345
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6371
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6405
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with critical Fibonacci resistance
The EUR/USD pair is trading just shy of the 61.8% retracement of its September decline, underpinned by the ruling positive mood, yet unable to post some solid gains amid local slowing growth.
GBP/USD: Eyes key hurdle above 1.25 after biggest single-day gain since March
GBP/USD jumped 1.85% on Thursday, the biggest single-day gain since March 19. The daily chart is reporting a falling wedge breakout - a bullish reversal pattern, which indicates the pullback from 1.2582 has ended.
USD/JPY adds 20 pips on President Trump's comments
The demand for the anti-risk Japanese Yen (JPY) weakened on the US President Trump's positive trade-related talks, allowing USD/JPY to jump by more than 20 pips. The currency pair picked up a bid at 107.89 at 00:50 GMT
Gold steady below $1500's as positive case from geopolitics firm-up
US data disappoints and USD slides, while gold loses traction on geopolitical news. A 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around $1460/70 could be on the cards.
Altcoin season? Some Altcoins will never see the Moon
The Swiss financial industry is at the forefront of the Blockchain revolution. The top 10 altcoins by capitalization are on the hunt for King Bitcoin. Bitwise announces that it will continue pursuing its ETF project despite the SEC’s rejection.