NZD/USD consolidated into the Easter Break, supported on coat tails of AUD

- NZD/USD quiet into the close on Wall Street, Easter break could mean consolidation.
- QE tapering on the cards and to support the antipodeans?
NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6013 between a range of 0.5940 and 0.6031 and is up 0.64%, edging lower from the day's highs in the close of Wall Street. The bird has been riding the strength in the Aussie midweek with the Reserve Bank fo Australia triggering a rally as markets perceived the rhetoric as bullish. As markets wind up for the Easter break, a period of consolidation this juncture is likely on the cards.
QE has been at the core of the weakness in the antipodeans, but the RBA signalled that it could be on the verge of tapering."As the reality that they are sinks in, the Antipodeans will be under pressure again but the NZD does have trade and our ‘island nation’ status as supports," analysts at ANZ Bank argued
As for the RBNZ, it announced it will provide term funding up to 3 years to NZ Banks via a new Term Lending Facility (TLF). "This is in addition to the Term Auction Facility announced on 20th March. Details are limited so far, but access to the TLF will be linked to the government's Business Finance Scheme announced last week. The first TLF operation will begin in May," analysts at TD Securities explained.
The RBNZ also announced NZ Banks will make no dividend payments for the foreseeable future. There is likely to be growing pressure on Australian banks to at least cut dividend payments. Equity weakness would support flatter curves."
FOMC minutes ignored
As for the FOMC minutes, markets did not react materially to them as much of the information contained in the minutes was already communicated by Powell and other Fed speakers.
"One noteworthy point is that the Fed discussed an "acute" decline in Treasury liquidity as the reason for their enormous Treasury purchases. This helps explain the Fed's later decision to remove the size of the purchases and proceed with unlimited buying," analysts at TD Securities pointed out.
NZD/USD levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6012
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59
|Today daily open
|0.5977
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5929
|Daily SMA50
|0.62
|Daily SMA100
|0.639
|Daily SMA200
|0.6413
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6016
|Previous Daily Low
|0.592
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6064
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5843
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5979
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5957
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5926
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5875
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6022
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6067
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6118
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD has clawed back nearly 50% of Jan-March sell-off
AUD/USD has erased a significant chunk of losses seen in the first quarter. Aussie is eyeing the 50-day average hurdle after Wednesday's bullish close. The spot is trading near 0.6249 at press time, representing a 0.25% gain on the day.
USD/JPY holds in neutral territory awaiting Fed's Powell
USD/JPY has been holding in consolidation and ranged sideways between 108.60 and 109.10 overnight. Fed's Powell and US jobs will be the final scheduled catalysts for the holiday-shortened week.
WTI holding form around $26bbls ahead of OPEC+
WTI crude sliding below key $26 handle ahead of OPEC+. The market was supported on Wednesday in New York with a weekly decline in crude production as well as the anticipation of production cuts as a consequence of OPEC+ meeting today.
Gold: Stuck in a short-term descending triangle above 200-HMA
Gold prices remain mildly positive near $1,647 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. The yellow metal remain in the small range after stepping back from Tuesday’s high. Buyers look for an upside break of the triangle resistance, 50-HMA.
What to expect from OPEC and G20
Equities and currencies traded higher today after Dr. Fauci, the US’ Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said there could be a COVID-19 turnaround next week.