NZD/USD clings to modest gains above mid-0.7100s, lacks follow-through

- NZD/USD witnessed a modest short-covering bounce on Friday amid oversold conditions.
- Thursday’s upbeat US macro releases continued underpinning the USD and capped gains.
- The market focus will remain glued to the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP).
The NZD/USD pair edged higher during the early European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 0.7160 region in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.
Following an early dip to the 0.7130 area, the pair managed to gain some positive traction and recovered a part of the previous day's slump to one-month lows. The uptick lacked any obvious catalyst and could be solely attributed to some short-covering from extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts. That said, any meaningful recovery seems elusive amid a modest US dollar strength.
The USD remained well supported by Thursday's upbeat US economic releases – the ADP report, Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI. The stronger data indicated that the US recovery is gathering pace and fueled speculations that the Fed may bring forward the timeline for tapering its bond purchases. This was evident from the overnight strong move up in the US Treasury bond yields.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data. The NFP report will be one of the most important pieces of economic data that would set the tone for the upcoming FOMC meeting later this month. A stronger NFP will further pose risk to the assumption that interest rates will stay low for a long time. This, in turn, should be enough to provide an additional lift to the USD and prompt fresh selling around the NZD/USD pair.
Heading into the key data risk, investors might refrain from placing any aggressive directional bets. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent corrective fall has run its course and positioning for any further gains.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7151
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.7146
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.723
|Daily SMA50
|0.7164
|Daily SMA100
|0.7181
|Daily SMA200
|0.7017
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7242
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7126
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7197
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7055
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6984
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
