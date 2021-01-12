NZD/USD clings to modest daily gains, stays below 0.7200

- NZD/USD fell for the third straight trading day on Monday.
- US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet around mid-90.00s.
- US Treasury bond yields continue to push higher on Tuesday.
The NZD/USD pair dropped to its lowest level in more than 10 days at 0.7146 on Monday but seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.22% on the day at 0.7176.
DXY rally loses steam on Tuesday
The broad-based USD strength at the start of the week forced NZD/USD to stay under strong bearish pressure. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, climbed to its highest level since late December at 90.72 on Monday fueled by rising US Treasury bond yields.
On Tuesday, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is rising for the sixth straight day and helping the USD stay relatively resilient against its peers while keeping NZD/USD rebound limited.
Earlier in the session, the data from the US showed that the NFIB Business Optimism Index in December declined to 95.9 and missed the market expectation of 102.8. Nevertheless, this data had little to no impact on market sentiment nor the USD's market valuation.
Later in the day, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and JOLTS Job Openings data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Additionally, investors will keep a close eye on US T-bond yields and additional gains could provide a boost to the buck in the second half of the day.
Technical levels to consider
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7174
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.7167
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7133
|Daily SMA50
|0.7019
|Daily SMA100
|0.6835
|Daily SMA200
|0.6593
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7241
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7146
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7316
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7153
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7183
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7129
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.709
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7223
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.728
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7318
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
