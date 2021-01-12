NZD/USD clings to modest daily gains, stays below 0.7200

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD fell for the third straight trading day on Monday.
  • US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet around mid-90.00s.
  • US Treasury bond yields continue to push higher on Tuesday.

The NZD/USD pair dropped to its lowest level in more than 10 days at 0.7146 on Monday but seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.22% on the day at 0.7176.

DXY rally loses steam on Tuesday

The broad-based USD strength at the start of the week forced NZD/USD to stay under strong bearish pressure. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, climbed to its highest level since late December at 90.72 on Monday fueled by rising US Treasury bond yields.

On Tuesday, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is rising for the sixth straight day and helping the USD stay relatively resilient against its peers while keeping NZD/USD rebound limited.

Earlier in the session, the data from the US showed that the NFIB Business Optimism Index in December declined to 95.9 and missed the market expectation of 102.8. Nevertheless, this data had little to no impact on market sentiment nor the USD's market valuation.

Later in the day, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and JOLTS Job Openings data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Additionally, investors will keep a close eye on US T-bond yields and additional gains could provide a boost to the buck in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to consider

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7174
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 0.7167
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7133
Daily SMA50 0.7019
Daily SMA100 0.6835
Daily SMA200 0.6593
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7241
Previous Daily Low 0.7146
Previous Weekly High 0.7316
Previous Weekly Low 0.7153
Previous Monthly High 0.7241
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7183
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7205
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7129
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.709
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7034
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7223
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.728
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7318

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial

GBP/USD trades close to 1.3600 after BOE's Bailey downplayed negative rate expectations, by calling it a controversial issue. The cable also remains buoyed by an increase in the UK's vaccination campaign and tentative signs of the disease peaking in London. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize

EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize

EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.

Gold news

Forex Today: Dollar takes a breather from gains, Fed's Brainard, coronavirus news eyed

Forex Today: Dollar takes a breather from gains, Fed's Brainard, coronavirus news eyed

The US dollar is off the highs and markets have stabilized after a risk-off day on Monday. US bond yields remain high ahead of a speech by Fed's Brainard. Coronavirus statistics remain dire yet vaccinations in the UK have been ramped up. 

Read more

US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50

US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50

The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.

US Dollar Index News

