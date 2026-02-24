The NZD/USD pair attracts some dip-buyers following the previous day's failure near the 0.6000 psychological mark and sticks to its modest intraday gains through the early European session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.5960-0.5965 region, up 0.10% for the day, though the uptick lacks bullish conviction amid a mixed fundamental backdrop.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Anna Breman said last week that we would act to tighten earlier if we see pricing behaviours change, a much stronger economic recovery that can sustain higher interest rates. This, along with signs of stability in the equity markets, offers some support to the risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.

That said, the RBNZ reiterated an accommodative policy outlook after keeping the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 2.25% at the end of the February meeting amid expectations that inflation will return to the target over the next year. Traders were quick to react and pushed back the likely timing for a rate hike further into late-2026. Apart from this, fresh trade jitters and a modest US Dollar (USD) strength cap gains for the NZD/USD pair.

US President Donald Trump announced a new global levy of 15% following the Supreme Court verdict against his sweeping tariffs last Friday, fueling worries about retaliatory measures and disruptions to global supply chains. This, along with geopolitical risks, might keep a lid on any optimism in the markets, which should benefit the Greenback's safe-haven status amid mixed US Federal Reserve (Fed) signals and cap the NZD/USD pair.

In fact, minutes from the January FOMC meeting showed last week that several Fed officials judged that additional policy easing may not be warranted until there was a clear indication that the progress of disinflation was back on track. That said, traders are still pricing in the possibility of three 25-basis-point (bps) rate cuts this year. This might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and limit losses for the NZD/USD pair.

Investors now look forward to Tuesday's US economic docket – featuring the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmond Manufacturing Index. This, along with speeches from influential FOMC members and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and the NZD/USD pair. The aforementioned diverging forces, however, warrant some caution before positioning for a firm near-term direction.