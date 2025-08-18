- NZD/USD attracts some buyers as the upbeat market mood benefits the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
- A modest USD uptick caps the currency pair amid bets for another RBNZ rate cut this week.
- The Jackson Hole Symposium will also be looked for Fed rate cut cues and a fresh impetus.
The NZD/USD pair gains some positive traction at the start of a new week and holds comfortably above the 0.5900 mark during the Asian session, though it lacks bullish conviction. The upbeat market mood is seen acting as a tailwind for the risk-sensitive Kiwi, though a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick acts as a headwind for the currency pair as traders seem reluctant ahead of this week's key central bank events.
The high-stakes meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska yielded no clear breakthrough. Investors, however, remain hopeful that the start of a dialogue has increased the chances of ending the prolonged war in Ukraine. This, in turn, remains supportive of the upbeat market mood, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor benefiting the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).
The upside for the NZD/USD pair, however, remains capped in the wake of the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying. Apart from this, expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will lower interest rates at its policy meeting this Wednesday amid weak labour market data, subdued inflation expectations, and slowing wage growth hold back the NZD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
Furthermore, traders might opt to wait for more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate cut path before positioning for the next leg of a directional move for the NZD/USD pair. Hence, the focus will remain glued to comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium, which will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the currency pair.
Economic Indicator
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announces its interest rate decision after each of its seven scheduled annual policy meetings. If the RBNZ is hawkish and sees inflationary pressures rising, it raises the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to bring inflation down. This is positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) since higher interest rates attract more capital inflows. Likewise, if it reaches the view that inflation is too low it lowers the OCR, which tends to weaken NZD.Read more.
Next release: Wed Aug 20, 2025 02:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 3%
Previous: 3.25%
Source: Reserve Bank of New Zealand
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) holds monetary policy meetings seven times a year, announcing their decision on interest rates and the economic assessments that influenced their decision. The central bank offers clues on the economic outlook and future policy path, which are of high relevance for the NZD valuation. Positive economic developments and upbeat outlook could lead the RBNZ to tighten the policy by hiking interest rates, which tends to be NZD bullish. The policy announcements are usually followed by interim Governor Christian Hawkesby's press conference.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gathers strength above 0.6500 as Fed rate cut bets remain intact
The AUD/USD pair gains ground around 0.6510 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar remains weak against the Australian Dollar as US economic data keep the case for a September Federal Reserve interest rate cut intact. Investors will keep an eye on the preliminary reading of the US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index data, which is due later on Thursday.
USD/JPY edges higher as receding safe-haven demand undermines JPY
USD/JPY starts the week positively, as hopes for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war reduce demand for safe-haven assets like the Japanese Yen. Moreover, a modest US Dollar rise supports the currency pair amidst speculation of a BoJ rate hike. The upward movement appears limited as traders await the FOMC meeting minutes and the Jackson Hole Symposium later in the week.
Gold holds below $3,350 ahead of US-Ukraine talks
Gold price attracts some sellers to around $3,330 during the early Asian session on Monday. The precious metal edges lower after unexpectedly strong US Producer Price Index data. Investors will closely monitor a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Monday for further developments.
Week ahead: Jackson Hole eyed for Fed pivot; flash PMIs, UK CPI and RBNZ also in focus
Fed minutes and Powell’s Jackson Hole address may set stage for rate cut. Flash August PMIs and RBNZ decision also on investors’ radar. CPI data out of Canada, Japan and UK to be watched for rate clues.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.