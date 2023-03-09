NZD/USD climbs back closer to mid-0.6100s amid an intraday USD corrective decline

- NZD/USD gains strong positive traction amid a modest USD pullback from a multi-month top.
- Bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike in March should help limit the USD losses and act as a headwind.
- Looming recession risks could also contribute to capping the upside for the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some buyers on Thursday and moves away from its lowest level since mid-November, around the 0.6085 region touched the previous day. The momentum lifts spot prices to a two-day high, closer to mid-0.6100s heading into the North American session, and is sponsored by a modest US Dollar weakness.
Signs of stability around the equity markets prompt traders to take some profits and lighten their bullish bets around the safe-haven Greenback, which, in turn, is seen benefitting the risk-sensitive Kiwi. That said, looming recession fears, along with fading hopes over a strong economic recovery in China, should keep a lid on any optimism in the markets. Apart from this, expectations for more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve should act as a tailwind for the buck and contribute to capping the upside for the NZD/USD pair.
In fact, investors started pricing in a greater chance of a jumbo 50 bps lift-off at the March FOMC meeting after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that interest rates would have to go higher and possibly faster to tame stubbornly high inflation. This is evident from elevated US Treasury bond yields and favours the USD bulls. The market sentiment, meanwhile, remains fragile amid growing worries about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs, which adds credence to the near-term positive outlook for the Greenback.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the NZD/USD pair is to the downside. Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Next on tap is the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, should influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair ahead of the crucial NFP report on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6132
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.6113
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6233
|Daily SMA50
|0.6328
|Daily SMA100
|0.6232
|Daily SMA200
|0.6172
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6139
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6084
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6131
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6118
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6085
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.603
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.614
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6195
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
