NZD/USD bulls seek a break of the key daily resistance

- NZD/USD meets a critical resistance area for the start of the week.
- Breas are lurking for a downside continuation while the focus stays on the theme of the relation.
NZD/USD is starting the day flat in a quiet beginning to the week while investors concentrate on what may come of a mix of conflicting US and global data vs reflationary prospects. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7247 between a range of 0.732/48.
The greenback has been the focus as it edged lower against major currencies on the last trading day of the week. The report that US Retail Sales unexpectedly stalled in April due to the fears of accelerating inflation receding is a double-sided sword in that inflation is at height vs poorer data. On Friday, the Commerce Department said that Retail Sales were unchanged in April after recording a 10.7% surge in March, but this was boosted by stimulus checks.
All in all, however, investors expect another acceleration in such data as US Retail Sales because the global recovery is being priced in as inevitable as leading nations, such as the US economy, reopen and populations spend the savings they have been amassing.
Domestically, the New Zealand economy is regaining momentum as well after a soft patch over the summer months as evident in the latest electronic card spending that printed strong for April, while housing market data remained perky.
NZD/USD technical analysis
Meanwhile, from a technical perspective, the price has made a full retracement to the neckline of the M-formation.
This means that the next day or so is critical.
A break of the neckline will be highly bullish, but a correction from here will be bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward after US retail sales miss estimates
EUR/USD is holding onto its gains above 1.21 after the US reported no change in April's retail sales, below 1% expected. The Control Group plunged by 1.5%. The dollar is falling across the pond. US Consumer Sentiment missed with 82.8, yet inflation expectations surged to 4.6%.
GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening. US retail sales missed estimates, causing jitters.
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Fed may fuel the next leg of rally, bulls eye 1.2240
EUR/USD has been extending its gains amid dovish Fed policy and the eurozone's vaccination drive. Eurozone PMIs and Fed meeting minutes are set to move the currency pair. Mid-May's daily chart is pointing to further gains.The FX Poll is showing mild downside pressure.
Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains
Dogecoin price is at a pivotal point, resulting in a 40% upswing or 30% sell-off. A swift surge beyond $0.522 and a retest of this level confirms a bullish outlook. If DOGE slices through the $0.351, it will put an end to the optimistic narrative.
AMC Entertainment Holdings surges on triangle breakout, targets $14.54 and $20
AMC has done it again and in the process is stealing the GameStop crown. Supposedly a movie about the whole GameStop saga is in the works, but if AMC has its way it will be stealing the show. Coming to an AMC theatre near you: "AMC to the moon". AMC closed Thursday at $12.77 for a nice gain of 23.7%, thank you very much.