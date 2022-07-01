  • NZD/USD is underwater as the US dollar corrects Thursday's sell-off.
  • Markets are fixated on the US growth story, key data is eyed. 

NZD/USD is down a touch by some 0.17% at the time of writing and has fallen on Friday from a high of 0.6246 to a low of 0.6228 so far. The US dollar is firming from overnight lows, putting some heat into the kiwi

''The Kiwi bounced back to the mid-0.62s overnight as the USD came under pressure against most peers in a move that looks like it was driven by fears of slowing growth. Equity markets are lower, but not by much and it’s arguable that they (and risk appetite in general) have been saved a bit by the sharp fall in US bond yields,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.

The highlights of Thursday's data schedule were a faster monthly pace of growth in the PCE price index, steady personal income expansion, and slower spending growth. Personal income was up 0.5% in May, right on expectations after a 0.5% gain in the previous month. 

In other data, the Chicago PMI fell to 56.4 in June from 60.3 in May. Other manufacturing data already released have suggested slower growth or outright contraction. The ISM's national index will be released on Friday. Initial jobless claims decreased by 2,000 to 231,000 in the week ended June 25, but the four-week moving average rose by 7,250 to 231,750, continuing the string of gains.

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.623
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 0.6243
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6336
Daily SMA50 0.6406
Daily SMA100 0.6612
Daily SMA200 0.6749
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6255
Previous Daily Low 0.6198
Previous Weekly High 0.6365
Previous Weekly Low 0.6244
Previous Monthly High 0.6576
Previous Monthly Low 0.6197
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6233
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.622
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6209
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6175
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6152
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6266
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6289
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6323

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

