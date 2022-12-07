- NZD/USD firms up on US Dollar weakness as focus switched to the Fed next week.
- China lifted sentiment with the nation announcing some easing in its zero-COVID strategy.
NZD/USD is higher by some 0.75% in the day so far having climbed from a low of 0.6309 to a high of 0.6384 while the US Dollar gives up the prior day's gains as the DXY moves into a key level of resistance ahead of the 106 level.
The greenback is under pressure as news from China lifted sentiment with the nation announcing some easing in its zero-COVID strategy. There were reports that people with Covid can now isolate at home rather than in state facilities if they have mild or no symptoms. They also no longer need to show tests for most venues and can travel more giving risk sentiment a lift mid-week.
Meanwhile, weaker US unit labour costs may have weighed on Wednesday leading to a move in both US bond yields and the greenback. ''The focus remains global, and while we are somewhat sceptical about the sustainability of lower US bond yields given Fed rhetoric, markets clearly want to move onto the next cycle and are fading end-of-cycle factors and hawkish Fed overtones,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said. ''That speaks to volatility going into and in the wake of next week’s Fed meeting; that seems the key takeaway.''
Looking ahead to next week's meeting, Federal Reserve's Chair Jerome Powell most recently said that the US central bank could scale back the pace of its rate increases "as soon as December." Futures contracts tied to the Fed policy rate still imply a 70% chance that central bankers will slow the pace of rate hikes when they meet Dec. 13-14.
The Fed's chair Powell's comments have prompted the market to price in a lower peak interest rate, which Fed funds futures showed on Wednesday was 4.933%, down from a recent high of 5.1%. Markets are now rethinking this to a 5%-5.25% range by May, as per the futures contract prices and the CME Fed watch tool.
Meanwhile, noting that the USD has stopped appreciating and is now in full retreat, analysts at ANZ Bank argued that ''even if the USD has peaked and further depreciation occurs (strengthening the NZD), volatility has picked up and it could be a bumpy ride.''
NZD/USD
Overview
Today last price0.6362
Today Daily Change0.0041
Today Daily Change %0.65
Today daily open0.6321
Trends
Daily SMA200.6191
Daily SMA500.5912
Daily SMA1000.603
Daily SMA2000.6286
Levels
Previous Daily High0.6355
Previous Daily Low0.6303
Previous Weekly High0.6477
Previous Weekly Low0.6155
Previous Monthly High0.6314
Previous Monthly Low0.5741
Daily Fibonacci 38.2%0.6335
Daily Fibonacci 61.8%0.6323
Daily Pivot Point S10.6298
Daily Pivot Point S20.6275
Daily Pivot Point S30.6246
Daily Pivot Point R10.6349
Daily Pivot Point R20.6378
Daily Pivot Point R30.6401
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
