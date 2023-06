NZD/USD bulls in charge as US Dollar suffers early blows to the stomach

Additionally, the analysts at ANZ Bank also explained that a rate hike from the RBA today is a risk, and they think´´ the RBNZ will deliver two more hikes by August, so expect volatility given the market is hedging its bets 50/50 each way.´´

As for the US Dollar, the index cut early gains to trade little changed around 104 on Monday. The data dented the US Dollar that had otherwise enjoyed the Nonfarm Payrolls and a remarkable 339K jobs in May. However, the Unemployment Rate rose by 0.3 percentage points to 3.7% and hourly wage growth slowed. Around 80% of market participants expect the Fed to leave rates steady when it meets next week.

NZD/USD rallied on the back of a drop in the US Dollar after the weaker ISM services print. ´´The May ISM Services index fell 1.6pts to 50.3, below consensus of a lift to 52.4. That is the survey’s lowest reading since the initial onset of the pandemic, except for December last year which was affected by severe weather conditions,´´ analysts at ANZ Bank explained. ´´The print will undoubtedly fan expectations that the largest sector of economic activity may finally be responding to Fed tightening.´´

NZD/USD is trading away from the lows of Monday after a parabolic rally that occurred in the New York session. NZD/USD is starting the day in the 0.6070s as traders await the Reserve Bank of Australia´s meeting.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.