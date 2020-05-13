NZD/USD bull's attempts at 0.60 fall in vain

- NZD/USD testing the vicinity of the 0.60 figure, but dollar too strong.
- Fed and RBNZ divergence driving force in play.
NZD/USD has been challenged mid-week following a double whammy from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Federal Reserve. At the time of writing, the bird is attempting to claim back the 0.60 handle. However, the US dollar is probably too strong for it in the current ecosystem of geopolitics, financial and commodity markets.
NZD/USD has been on the back foot, for the most part, trading at 0.5997 currently having travelled from a high of 0.6098 to a low of 0.5997. Yesterday, the RBNZ expanded QE to $60bn as expected and today, Adrian Orr signalled that QE remains the tool of choice as opposed to negative rates. However, negative rates remain an option which is setting the divergence between the Fed and RBNZ, favouring the downside in NZD/USD.
Powell reiterated that negative rates are not something the Fed is looking
Early in the US session, Fed's Chair Jerome Powell was speaking about the US economy at an event organized by the Peterson Institue for International Economics. Powell's comments fueled a spike in the US dollar on Wednesday, further adding to the bearish case for NZD/USD. Powell explained that the FOMC's view on negative rates has not changed and reiterated that it's not something the Fed is looking at.
"The Fed intends to continue using tools it has already tried," Powell said in answer to questions at an event organized by the Peterson Institue for International Economics.
Previous minutes on negative rates debate says all FOMC participants were against them
Meanwhile, for today, we will have the Budget which will reveal the outlook for the Government’s books and bond issuance. "It’s not going to be pretty, with widening deficits and debt spiking higher. We expect net core Crown debt will lift to 40-50% of GDP. This could see total bond issuance lift to around $145bn over the next few years, with $45bn of this in the 2020/21 fiscal year. Total issuance is expected to be $100bn higher than previously indicated," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
NZD/USD levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5995
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.40
|Today daily open
|0.608
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6044
|Daily SMA50
|0.6027
|Daily SMA100
|0.6271
|Daily SMA200
|0.6337
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6124
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6041
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5994
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5843
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6092
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6073
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.604
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5999
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6122
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6164
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6205
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on the back of risk aversion and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell. While his outlook was very cautious, Powell ruled out negative interest rates.