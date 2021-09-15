NZD/USD bulls attack 0.7150 on strong New Zealand Q2 GDP

- NZD/USD jumps over 20 pips following the better-than-forecast NZ GDP.
- New Zealand Q2 GDP came in 2.8% QoQ, 17.4% YoY.
- Risk-on mood favors Antipodeans even as AUKUS deal, covid woes and Fed fears challenges optimists.
- Aussie jobs report, US Retail Sales will be the key data to watch, risk catalysts are important too.
NZD/USD extends the previous day’s upbeat momentum beyond 0.7100, up 0.30% around 0.7130 after New Zealand’s (NZ) second-quarter (Q2) GDP was released during Thursday’s Asian session. The kiwi pair cheered upbeat sentiment and US dollar pullback the previous day but the bulls were probed by geopolitical headlines concerning China during early Asia.
NZ Q2 GDP rose past 1.3% QoQ forecast to 2.8% while the previous readings were revised down to 1.4% versus 1.6%. Further, the YoY figures were brighter, as expected, while rising to 17.4% from upwardly revised 2.9% previous readouts and 16.3% market consensus.
Read: Breaking: New Zealand GDP smashes expectations at 2.8% vs 1.3% exp QoQ
Earlier in the week, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) revised down near-term GDP forecast but keeps saying, “Annual average growth in GDP is forecast to remain at 4.5 percent for the year to March 2023.”
It’s worth mentioning that the firmer QoQ figures reject the fears of a downbeat GDP and joins the previously released strong inflation and jobs report to inflate the odds of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) rate hike during this year. Hence, NZD/USD bulls have scope to rise further and refresh the monthly top.
However, the fears concerning the next week’s US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and the recent US-UK-Australia security pact to tease China seem to challenge the bulls.
While the softer US Consumer Price Index (CPI) joined the line of the downbeat US jobs report to fade the Fed tapering woes, China’s US embassy recently reacted to the Western friends’ alliance saying, “The three should shake off their cold war mentality and ideological prejudice.”
It’s worth noting that the market sentiment remained positive the previous day amid receding odds of the Fed tapering and vaccine optimism even as US-China tussles, over Taiwan, joined the virus woes to tame the optimism.
That said, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains following a positive closing by the Wall Street benchmarks, which in turn adds to the NZD/USD strength.
Looking forward, geopolitical factors and virus updates may entertain NZD/USD traders ahead of Australia’s August employment report and US Retail Sales. Overall, the bulls are likely to keep the reins but it all depends upon the next week’s Fed meeting.
Technical analysis
Although sustained trading beyond 100-DMA, near 0.7075, keeps NZD/USD buyers hopeful, they need a daily closing beyond 200-DMA level of 0.7120 to dominate.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7126
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38%
|Today daily open
|0.7099
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7024
|Daily SMA50
|0.7003
|Daily SMA100
|0.7079
|Daily SMA200
|0.7117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7151
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7081
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7076
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7108
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7125
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7069
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.704
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.714
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7181
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.721
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
