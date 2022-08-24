- NZD/USD is back under pressure following a resurgence in the greenback.
- The bulls, however, are also feeling the heat in an unfavourable commodities complex environment.
NZD/USD is trading at 0.6190 and has been in a range of between 0.6162 and 0.6218 on the day, losing some 0.3% currently into a sleepy close on Wall Street.
US stocks were mixed on the day, initially rallying as incoming data beat expectations on the whole. Analysts at ANZ Bank explained that growth in US Durable Goods Orders came in weaker than expected at 0% in July (exp: 0.8%, prev: 2.2%). ''However, this was largely driven by the volatile transportation component.
Excluding this, durable goods orders beat expectations, rising 0.3% (exp: 0.2%, prev: 0.3%). This was largely down to machinery, computers & electronics and fabricated metals. The stronger data suggests that investment activity is not slowing as quickly as some of the weaker survey and PMI data may suggest.''
Nevertheless, the US dollar gave up some gains later in the session into the London fix which enabled the kiwi to take flight early doors, although the price melted thereafter printing towards the lows of the day in midday trade from where the price has consolidated in and around thereafter.
''In many ways, the USD’s comeback is logical (at least from an NZ perspective) – it’s late-cycle here, so early winners may be early faders, and global growth risks abound – that’s hardly a supportive backdrop for commodity exporters,'' the analysts argued.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6189
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|0.6228
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6294
|Daily SMA50
|0.6256
|Daily SMA100
|0.6395
|Daily SMA200
|0.6594
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6245
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6159
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6457
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6165
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6212
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6176
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6262
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6296
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6348
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
