NZD/USD bullish bets above 0.6690 marked down by CPI miss

- NZD/USD bulls have been stopped in their tracks by the miss in the CPI data.
- The US dollar found a lease of life on Wall Street, bulls encouraged by data.
New Zealand's Consumer Price Index was released in recent trade which has changed the bird's flight trajectory in early Asia.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6667 between a low of 0.6660 and from a high of 0.6677.
Overnight, the bird was pushing up against 0.6690 despite some ground made in the US dollar.
But in Asia, the CPI data missed expectations and has put a roadblock up for the bulls.
NZ CPI
New Zealand CPI (QoQ) Q3: 0.7% (exp 0.9%; prev -0.5%) CPI (YoY) Q3: 1.4% (exp 1.7%; prev 1.5%).
Markets will be in anticipation of the next move from the Reserve bank of New Zealand.
''The RBNZ has indicated that a Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) is the next cab off the rank in terms of monetary stimulus, essentially providing cheap funding to the banks with the explicit focus of targeting lower retail interest rates,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained.
''We expect an FLP will be announced at the November MPS meeting and deployed soon after. The FLP will be complementary to the existing LSAP programme, while negative interest rates are expected to be added next year.''
US data was encouraging
Meanwhile, the US headlines on US fiscal negotiations were mixed overnight but jobless claims and housing reports were encouraging.
Weekly jobless claims for the US eased this week with both initial claims and continuing claims lower than anticipated.
The data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits in the United States dropped 55,000 to a seasonally adjusted 787,000 last week, although the overall number was still relatively high. A Reuters survey had forecast 860,000 claims in the latest week.
''This follows a lift in the number of people claiming an unemployment benefit last week, but these data tend to be volatile, and numbers are still historically high, so it is too early to say the job situation is improving. '
Markets will be tuned in to tonights final US Presidential debate in anticipation of some showmanship from the US President Donald Trump in the last effort to win over the US population.
His contestant, Joe Biden, is leading in the polls which are encouraging short positions the greenback as expectations of larger stimulus will come from a Democrat landslide victory.
NZD/USD levels
The bird, while holding above bullish structure, is destined for higher highs.
Overview
Today last price0.6669
Today Daily Change0.0015
Today Daily Change %0.23
Today daily open0.6654
Trends
Daily SMA200.6607
Daily SMA500.6633
Daily SMA1000.6589
Daily SMA2000.6389
Levels
Previous Daily High0.6679
Previous Daily Low0.6573
Previous Weekly High0.6683
Previous Weekly Low0.6576
Previous Monthly High0.6799
Previous Monthly Low0.6511
Daily Fibonacci 38.2%0.6639
Daily Fibonacci 61.8%0.6613
Daily Pivot Point S10.6591
Daily Pivot Point S20.6529
Daily Pivot Point S30.6485
Daily Pivot Point R10.6697
Daily Pivot Point R20.6741
Daily Pivot Point R30.6803
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD bullish bets above 0.6690 marked down by CPI miss
NZD/USD bulls have been stopped in their tracks by the miss in the CPI data. The US dollar found a lease of life on Wall Street, bulls encouraged by data. New Zealand's CPI was released in recent trade which has changed the bird's flight trajectory in early Asia.
AUD/USD stable above 0.7100 as investors wait for an update of economic growth
AUD/USD trades around 0.7110, unchanged after a dull Thursday. The focus now shifted to the Commonwealth Bank PMIs.
XAU/USD’s reversal extends to $1,900 area
Gold’s upside attempt witnessed on Wednesday has been short-lived as the precious metal was unable to extend gains beyond $1.930 area. XAU/USD has given away gains on Thursday, with US dollar demand picking up amid a sourer market sentiment and upbeat US macroeconomic figures.
Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows
Bulls are finally making a comeback into the market and regaining full control of the price across the board. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, a massive $22 billion has come into the market amid Bitcoin’s recovery beyond $13,000.
WTI bulls keep the fuell buring into Wall Street close
West Texas Intermediate crude oil is higher on the day, although has run into resistance and started to consolidate.