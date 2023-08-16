NZD/USD bounces off yearly bottom towards 0.6000 despite RBNZ inaction, focus on China, Fed Minutes

- NZD/USD recovers from YTD low even as RBNZ keeps monetary policy unchanged.
- RBNZ holds benchmark rates intact at 5.50% as expected.
- China-linked fears, upbeat US data and yields weigh on Kiwi pair but RBNZ’s optimism allow bears to take a breather.
- RBNZ Governor Orr’s Press Conference, FOMC Minutes and China sentiment eyed for clear directions.
NZD/USD portrays a 20-pip rise on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) monetary policy announcements early Wednesday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair prods the six-day downtrend while bouncing off the yearly low.
That said, the RBNZ keeps the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.5% but the quarterly Rate Statement appears hawkish and allows the Kiwi pair to portray a corrective bounce from the Year-To-Date (YTD) low.
Also read: RBNZ Minutes: Committee confident that with interest rates remaining at a restrictive level for some time
Apart from the RBNZ moves, the pessimism surrounding China and the upbeat US Treasury bond yields also become important catalysts for the NZD/USD traders as they exert downside pressure on the quote of late.
That said, the downbeat China data and the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) surprise rate cuts renew economic fears about the world’s second-largest economy and weighed on the Antipodeans. On Tuesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), surprised markets by lowering the one-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate to 2.50% from 2.65% previous and the Standing Lending Facility rates (SLFs), as well as by cutting the Reverse Repo Rate to 1.8% from 1.9% previously.
The same joined China’s downbeat July Retail Sales that rose 2.5% YoY vs. 4.8% expected and 3.1% previous, as well as the Industrial Production that came in at 3.7% YoY vs. 4.5% estimated and 4.4% prior, to flag the fears surrounding the Dragon Nation and weigh on the NZD/USD price.
It should be noted that the hawkish statements from Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari joined the upbeat US Retail Sales growth for July, 0.7% MoM versus 0.4% expected, also add strength to the bearish bias about the NZD/USD pair, via firmer US Dollar.
On a different page, the Analysts at the global rating agency Fitch Ratings told CNBC on Tuesday said that the agency could downgrade several big lenders, including JPMorgan, as reported by Reuters, which in turn bolstered the risk aversion and pleased the Kiwi bears.
Amid these plays, the US Dollar Index (DXY) stays firmer poking the key resistance surrounding 103.30 at the monthly high whereas Wall Street closed in the red and the US 10-year Treasury bond yields seesaw around the yearly high. It should be noted that the S&P500 Futures remain lackluster by the press time.
Having witnessed the initial market reaction to the New Zealand central bank announcements, the NZD/USD pair traders will keep an eye on RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr’s Press Conference, scheduled for 03:00 AM GMT, for fresh impulse. Above all, headlines surrounding China’s economic conditions and the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting minutes will be crucial for clear directions of the Kiwi pair.
Technical analysis
With a daily closing below May’s bottom of around 0.5985, the NZD/USD becomes vulnerable to drop toward the early October 2022 peak of around 0.5815.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5942
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.5951
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.612
|Daily SMA50
|0.616
|Daily SMA100
|0.6179
|Daily SMA200
|0.6233
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5997
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5947
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6118
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5974
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5966
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5978
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5933
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5915
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5883
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5983
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6015
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6033
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in six weeks while seeking fresh clues to extend the previous day’s fall. The Euro pair refreshed the multi-day low to 1.0871 late Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appeared hawkish.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 amid a stronger Dollar
The Pound outperformed on Wednesday, driven by UK economic data. GBP/USD surged to 1.2766, reaching its highest level in six days. However, the pair faced headwinds from a stronger US Dollar, which led to a pullback towards the 1.2700 area.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 Premium
Gold decisively broke below $1,900 following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. XAU/USD reached a bottom of $1,891, marking its lowest level since mid-May.
Coinbase gets approval to offer crypto futures trading to eligible US customers
Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said Wednesday that it has received regulatory approval to roll out crypto futures trading in the US, becoming the first crypto-native exchange to offer these services alongside crypto spot trading on its platform.
WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health
Western Texas Intermediate extends its losses below the $80.00 psychological figure amidst a drop in US oil stockpiles while woes about China’s economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand.