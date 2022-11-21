- NZD/USD bears move in on paring back in global risk appetite.
- Fed minutes will shed light on the FOMC's deliberations.
NZD/USD is pressured at the start of this week due to a stronger US dollar that is bouncing back from a number of red days following a period of accumulation at the depths of November's sell-off. At the time of writing, DXY, an index that measures the US Dollar vs. a basket of currencies is higher by 0.77% and has sent the Kiwi down to a low of 0.6087 from the day's high of 0.6169.
The catalyst for the move can be partly put down to a risk-off start to the week due to fresh COVID-19 curbs in China that have fuelled worries over the global economic outlook.
''The Kiwi slipped overnight amid a broad paring back in global risk appetite as equities nudged lower and the USD regained some of its lost safe-haven appeal,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained. ''There didn’t seem to be a lot behind the moves, with little data or news to digest. But we suspect we could be in for a bit of volatility in coming days, with the RBNZ MPS due tomorrow, followed by a handful of global PMI data prints, and then the Fed minutes.''
''The MPS could be the real wildcard, even if the market gets the 75bp hike analysts are looking for, and that’s because there is a very wide range of views around where the RBNZ might project the OCR to peak (currently 4.1%). This is likely to be what determines where key short-end swap rates go, and by extension and correlation, where the Kiwi goes.''
FOMC minutes eyed
For the week ahead, the Fed minutes will shed light on the FOMC's deliberations regarding the expected downshift in the pace of rate increases. ''With that said, policymakers will also emphasize that the terminal rate is likely edging higher vs prior expectations as the labor market remains overly tight. In terms of the data, we look for the mfg PMI to recede modestly, staying above the 50 level in November,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6099
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.88
|Today daily open
|0.6153
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5931
|Daily SMA50
|0.5824
|Daily SMA100
|0.6018
|Daily SMA200
|0.6312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6206
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6093
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6206
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6062
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5874
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6163
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6095
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6037
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5981
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6208
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6264
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6322
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
