- NZD/USD is in the hands of the bears and 0.6300 is eyed.
- The Fed is taking the spotlight for the open following last Friday's data.
NZD/USD is down some 0.3% on the day after falling from a high of 0.6350 and reaching a low of 0.6332 so far. There are prospects of a continuation towards 0.63 the figure as illustrated below, especially given the fundamental environment following last Friday's bearish close on Wall Street.
The US dollar rallied in the wake of Friday’s stronger than expected US inflation data, which analysts at ANZ Bank said, ''in turn saw a significant jump in US bond yields as markets started to wonder if the Fed might hike by 75bps this week. With somewhere between 50 and 75bps priced into markets, this makes Thursday’s Fed decision the key focus for markets as they contemplate if the Fed and other central banks might need to go a lot further than just 3½-4%, as most forecasters think at the moment. If this change in thinking is led by the US, then we could be in for a period of USD strength as markets adjust.''
Looking ahead to the week on the domestic calendar, New Zealand's first-quarter Gross Domestic Product will be a focus. ''This week we expect data to show that Omicron stalled GDP growth. We expect a bounce next quarter,'' the analysts at ANZ Bank argued saying that too could weigh on NZD sentiment.
Meanwhile, the latest NZIER Consensus Forecasts show a downward revision to the growth outlook over the coming years, despite the stronger starting point:
''The revisions reflect expectations of weaker activity across most sectors from 2023.
Although the recovery in demand was stronger than initially expected as lockdown restrictions were relaxed, there are increasing headwinds for the New Zealand economy. These headwinds include continued global supply chain disruptions as countries continue to grapple with COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and rising interest rates.''
NZD/USD technical analysis
The price is mitigating the price imbalance between the prior lows and 0.6290. A correction, however, would be expected which could appear on the 4-hour chart as follows:
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6338
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|0.6379
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6438
|Daily SMA50
|0.6561
|Daily SMA100
|0.6661
|Daily SMA200
|0.6804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6436
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6348
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6348
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6569
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6217
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6382
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6403
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.634
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6252
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6427
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6476
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6515
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
