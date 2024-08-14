NZD/USD: Bears set to test the strong support at 0.6005 – UOB Group

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We turned positive in NZD early this month. As we tracked the advance, in our most recent narrative from two days ago (12 Aug, spot at 0.6000), we highlighted that ‘while NZD could continue to rise, it must break clearly above 0.6035 before an advance to 0.6055 can be expected.’ After trading in a relatively quiet manner for a couple of days, NZD took off yesterday and soared to a high of 0.6082. The price action continues to suggest NZD strength, even though we acknowledge a significant resistance at 0.6120. We will continue to hold a positive NZD view provided that the ‘strong support’ at 0.6005 (level previously at 0.5960) is not breached.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “Although we expected NZD to rise above 0.6035 yesterday, we indicated that ‘it might not be able to maintain a foothold above this level.’ We also indicated that ‘the major resistance at 0.6055 is unlikely to come into view.’ The anticipated NZD strength exceeded our expectations, as it broke above both 0.6035 and 0.6055, soaring to a high of 0.6082. NZD closed on a strong note at 0.6077 (+0.98%). While overbought, strong momentum suggests further NZD strength, even though it is unlikely to be able to reach the significant resistance at 0.6120 (there is another resistance at 0.6100). To keep the momentum going, NZD must not break below 0.6025 (minor support is at 0.6055).”

Strong momentum suggests further New Zealand Dollar (NZD) strength, even though it is unlikely to be able to reach the significant resistance at 0.6120, UOB Group FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.