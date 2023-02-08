NZD/USD bears move in and eye a bearish close for the day

Fed's John Williams reinforced that interest rates were “barely into restrictive territory”, and rates would need to stay at a restrictive level “for a few years to make sure we get inflation to 2%”. Fed's Lisa Cook argued that they “need restrictive policy for some time to cool prices”. Fed's Neel Kashkari emphasised that the “services side of the economy is still hot”, noting the lack of progress on core services inflation ex-housing. As a consequence, the US Dollar was able to run higher in the US session, sinking all ships, including NZD/USD that continues to bleed into the cash close on Wall Street.

Overall, however, on the day, both the Kiwi and the US dollar index , DXY, are little changed with it being a calendar void of catalysts besides Federal Reserve speakers who continued to emphasise the need for monetary policy settings to remain restrictive.

NZD/USD recovered from one-month lows this week but failed to put in a fresh high on Wednesday, with the pair travelling between a low of 0.6296 and a high of 0.6348. The markets took a dovish view on comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday that helped to lift the commodity currencies despite Friday's strong US Nonfarm Payrolls jobs data.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.