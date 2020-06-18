NZD/USD: Bears looking for firm direction to extend losses below 0.6450

- NZD/USD seesaws around three-day low, keeps the previous day’s pullback from 0.6467.
- US-China remains at loggerheads over political issues but chose to keep talking the trade in Hawaii.
- Fed Balance shrank for the first time since February.
- Virus woes keep weighing the risk-tone sentiment amid a lack of major data/events.
NZD/USD trades around 0.6430 during the initial Asian session on Friday. The kiwi pair fails to refresh the three-day low despite extending the latest weakness from 0.6467. Even so, the coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, backed by the previous day’s downbeat New Zealand GDP, keep the sellers hopeful.
While the latest numbers from China prove right their claim that situations are under control in Beijing, jump in the virus figure from Florida and Texas weigh on the market’s risk-tone. Additionally favoring the pessimists could be the fresh increase in pandemic data from German and Portugal. As a result, the fears of the wave 2.0 gains momentum and weigh on the commodity-linked currencies like the New Zealand dollar (NZD).
On the other hand, diplomats from the US and China continued to jostle over Hong Kong and Xinjiang when they met in Hawaii on Thursday. However, their readiness to keep the trade deal talks on track keeps the risk-tone sentiment mildly damaged. In addition to the US-China tension, the on-going tussle between the Korean neighbors and India-China border rout add weakness to the traders’ precision.
Looking at the data front, weakness in the New Zealand’s first quarter (Q1) GDP rekindled fears of a technical recession when the growth figures comprise the actual economic stop during the coronavirus (COVID-19)-led lockdowns. Analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Bank back the argument while saying, “Yesterday’s softer than expected NZ Q1 GDP numbers are likely to weigh on sentiment for a while here, with a poor result cementing in a technical recession. Many expected it but the worse result will dampen rebound enthusiasm, with global virus re-emergence themes.” Elsewhere, the US Jobless Claims rose beyond forecast of 1300K to 1508K and dimmed the charm of upbeat Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey.
Market’s risk barometers continue to portray downbeat sentiment with Wall Street benchmark posting mild losses and the US 10-year Treasury yields down to 0.71% by the end of Thursday. More recently, S&P 500 Futures gained 0.25% to 3,107 as we write.
Considering the lack of major data/events to publish during the Asian session, the pair traders may keep eyes on the qualitative catalyst, concerning China, virus and trade war, for fresh impetus. It should, however, be noted that the risk-tone is less likely to be recovered anytime soon and may keep exerting downside pressure on the quote.
Technical analysis
The pair’s sustained trading below the weekly falling trend line, at 0.6455 now, directs sellers towards a 200-day SMA level of 0.6322. Though, Monday’s bottom around 0.6380 could offer immediate support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6428
|Today Daily Change
|-31 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48%
|Today daily open
|0.6459
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6351
|Daily SMA50
|0.6168
|Daily SMA100
|0.6178
|Daily SMA200
|0.6321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6477
|Previous Daily Low
|0.643
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6585
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6394
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6459
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6448
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6433
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6408
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6386
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6481
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6503
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6528
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Depressed below 0.6900 as risk aversion continues
AUD/USD struggles to keep the bounce from a three-day low of 0.6835. Equities dwindle amid mixed data and geopolitical tension. A light calendar keeps the Aussie at the mercy of qualitative catalysts.
USD/JPY moves lower but the main support low of 106.57 is still holding
USD/JPY is trading just under flat as stocks sold off for the most part on Thursday. The break to the downside has been a long time coming after the price consolidated between 107.57 and 107.00 for most of the week.
Gold: Probes two-week-old support line under $1,730
Gold fails to hold the uptick to $1,737.83. The black gold repeating the inabilities to stay beyond $1,730. Additionally, the quote tests an ascending trend line from June 05 amid bearish MACD conditions. Buyers will stay away until the break of $1,745.12.
Coronavirus comeback or economic re-emergence, which narrative will carry the day?
Markets are off the highs but far from the lows. Concerns about coronavirus have been weighing on a sentiment yet signs of a recovery are preventing falls. How are these narratives shaping up? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani ...
WTI: Confirms inverse head and shoulders on 4-hour chart
WTI extends recoveries from $37.41 to probe the weekly top above $39.00. The oil benchmark recently crossed a falling trend line from June 07, which in turn asserts the upside favoring technical pattern, namely inverse head-and-shoulders.