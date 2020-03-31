The Kiwi is still as strong as an ox, having almost reached 0.61 overnight. NZD/USD continues to benefit from the food exports story, but month-end flows could weigh on it on the day, analysts at ANZ Bank inform.

Key quotes

“NY Fed data suggest US GDP is down around 7% on Q4, and that will only intensify as lockdowns widen.”

“New Zealand faces challenges too, but the food exporter thematic is helping sentiment.”

“Watch out for month end-selling as folks flock to cheaper US markets.”

“Support 0.5830 Resistance 0.6100”