NZD/USD appreciates to near 0.5950 ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report

NZD/USD could weaken as easing US trade tensions lend support to the US Dollar.

Trump signaled potential trade deals with India, Japan, and South Korea, and voiced optimism about resolving with China.

Traders remain cautious ahead of the upcoming Nonfarm Payrolls report.

NZD/USD retraces its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 0.5940 during the European hours on Friday. The upside of the pair could be restrained as signs of easing US trade tensions support the US Dollar (USD).

Investor sentiment shifted after US President Donald Trump signaled potential trade deals with India, Japan, and South Korea, and expressed optimism about resolving tensions with China.

However, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the USD against a basket of six major currencies, is losing ground after registering gains in the previous three successive sessions, trading near 99.90 at the time of writing.

Market sentiment remains cautious ahead of the upcoming Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, as investors look for insight into how tariffs may be impacting employment trends.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cautioned that Trump’s tariffs could have a "tremendously adverse" impact on the US economy. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that the inverted yield curve, with two-year yields below the federal funds rate, supports the case for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The NZD/USD pair gains strength as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) appreciates, supported by improving market sentiment and indications of easing US-China trade tensions, given New Zealand’s strong trade ties with China.

According to Bloomberg, China is open to resuming trade talks, acknowledging recent overtures from the US while stressing that Washington must address tariff issues, which are seen as the primary source of ongoing tensions.