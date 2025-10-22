TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

NZD/USD pulls back from 0.5750 as US Dollar picks up

  • The New Zealand Dollar trims some gains after hitting dauly highs near 0.5760.
  • Hopes of a de-escalation of the Sino-US trade rift are providing support to the China-proxy NZD.
  • The US Dollar rally loses momentum as the focus shifts to the Fed.
NZD/USD pulls back from 0.5750 as US Dollar picks up
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The New Zealand Dollar failed to consolidate at two-week highs above 0.5755 on Wednesday, and trimmed some gains,, although it remains positive on the day after bouncing from support near 0.5700 on Tuesday. Easing Sino-US trade tensions are providing support to the China-Proxy NZD, while hopes of back-to-back interest rate cuts by the Fed are weighing on the US Dollar.

Markets have welcomed signals towards the de-escalation of tension with China by US President Donald Trump, who showed optimism about the possibility of reaching a fair deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping at their meeting in South Korea next week.

Fed rate cuts come into focus

Beyond that, investors are starting to position for next week’s Fed monetary policy meeting. A 25 basis points rate cut is practically written in stone, with another one in December seen as highly likely, according to a survey released by Reuters on Tuesday that also revealed concerns that the US central bank might go too far with monetary easing.

Meanwhile, the US government shutdown is in its fourth week with no end in sight. The US Senate failed to find a way to restore funding for the 11th time on Monday. Trump refused to meet Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday, suggesting that this will be one of the longest shutdowns in history.

This is weighing on the US Dollar, while the New Zealand Dollar drew support from the resilient data from China the acceleration of New Zealand’s inflationary pressures. These figures, however, did not change the view that the RBNZ will be forced to cut rates further before the end of the year to support a softening economic growth.

US-China Trade War FAQs

Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.

An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles above 1.1600 despite subdued US Dollar

EUR/USD struggles above 1.1600 despite subdued US Dollar

EUR/USD trades listlessly above 1.1600 in Wednesday’s European trading hours, pausing a three-day losing streak. The struggles to gain ground as the US Dollar consolidates the upside. The Greenback witnessed a turnaround on Tuesday amid easing US-China trade tensions and a profit-taking pullback. 

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3350 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3350 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure below 1.3350 in the European session on Wednesday. The UK annual Consumer Price Index rose 3.8% in September, against an expected increase of 4% in the same month. A downside surprise in the UK inflation data keeps BoE rate cut bets alive, weighing on the Pound Sterling. 

Gold drifts higher on softer US Dollar; traders await US CPI release, US-China trade talks

Gold drifts higher on softer US Dollar; traders await US CPI release, US-China trade talks

Gold price recovers to near $4,150 during the early European trading hours. The precious metal gains ground amid concerns over the impact of the US government shutdown and ongoing fears about unsustainable government debt globally. The growing expectation that the Fed will deliver another quarter-point rate cut in the October policy meeting could lift the Gold price.

Analysts compare Bitcoin to the Soybean crash, predict sharp moves ahead

Analysts compare Bitcoin to the Soybean crash, predict sharp moves ahead

Bitcoin (BTC) is down 5% so far this month, failing to extend the six-year streak of “Uptober.” Analyst Peter Brandt notes that the BTC price movement mirrors the Soybean price ahead of its 1977 crash, when it declined 50% in value, while analyst Francis Hunt highlights a difference in the structure

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver prices have pulled back sharply, and mining stocks have felt it even more. That’s typical, since miners’ profits swing with both metal prices and costs.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

The blue chip meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), fail to extend the recovery run from Monday as the broader cryptocurrency market takes a hit.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers