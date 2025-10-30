TRENDING:
ECB interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

NZD/USD appears to have entered a 0.5750/0.5790 sideways-trading phase – UOB Group

NZD/USD appears to have entered a 0.5750/0.5790 sideways-trading phase – UOB Group
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

New Zealand Dollar (NZD) appears to have entered a 0.5750/0.5790 sideways-trading phase. In the longer run, NZD is expected to trade in a range between 0.5730 and 0.5805, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

NZD is expected to trade in a range

24-HOUR VIEW: "Yesterday, when NZD was at 0.5780, we held the view that 'there is a chance for NZD to test 0.5800'. However, we highlighted that 'a clear break above this level appears unlikely'. Our view was not wrong, as NZD rose to a high of 0.5801. However, we did not expect NZD to pull back sharply from the high (low was 0.5750). NZD appears to have entered a sideways-trading phase, most likely between 0.5750 and 0.5790."

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "On Monday (27 Oct, spot at 0.5765), we indicated that 'there has been a slight increase in upward momentum'. However, we pointed out that 'for a continued rise, NZD must first close above 0.5800'. After NZD rose to a high of 0.5789, we highlighted yesterday (29 Oct, spot at 0.5780) that “there is scope for NZD to rise above 0.5800, but it is too early to determine if it can maintain a foothold above this level.” NZD subsequently rose to a high of 0.5801 before pulling back sharply. Although our ‘strong support’ level at 0.5840 has not been breached yet, upward momentum has faded with the pullback. From here, we expect NZD to trade in a range, most likely between 0.5730 and 0.5805."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1600 as all eyes turn to ECB decision

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1600 as all eyes turn to ECB decision

EUR/USD trades in a tight channel near 1.1600 on Thursday. The pair stays supported amid broad US Dollar weakness, while paying little heed to the German and Eurozone Q3 GDP figures ahead of the ECB policy announcements. 

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3200

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3200

GBP/USD loses its traction and retreats below 1.3200 following an earlier recovery attempt. Fed Chair Powell's cautious tone on further policy easing supports the US Dollar (USD) and makes it difficult for the pair to attract bulls.

Gold clings to daily gains, stays below $4,000

Gold clings to daily gains, stays below $4,000

Gold stages a rebound on Thursday but stays below $4,000 after posting losses for four consecutive trading days. Easing trade tensions between the United States (US) and China following the Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea seem to be capping XAU/USD's upside.

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

The European Central Bank is expected to stand pat for the third consecutive monetary policy meeting; holding the interest rate on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility at 2.15%, 2.4% and 2%, respectively.

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea led to a reduction in trade barriers. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP edge up by nearly 1% on Thursday, recovering early losses.

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers