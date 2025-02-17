NZD/USD advances to two-month peak, around mid-0.5700s amid weaker USD

- NZD/USD gains positive traction for the third straight day amid sustained USD selling.
- The divergent Fed-RBNZ expectations warrant caution for aggressive bullish traders.
- Last week’s breakout above the 0.5700 mark supports prospects for additional gains.
The NZD/USD pair attracts buyers for the third successive day on Monday and climbs to a two-month peak, around the 0.5750 area during the Asian session amid the prevalent US Dollar (USD) selling bias.
The global risk sentiment gets a minor lift from the latest optimism led by US President Donald Trump's approach to ending the protracted Russia-Ukraine war. Apart from this, a delay in Trump’s reciprocal tariffs keeps the USD depressed near its lowest level since 17 touched on Friday and acts as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.
The Greenback is further undermined by Friday's disappointing US Retail Sales, which dropped by the most in nearly two years in January. In fact, The US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales declined by 0.9% during the reported month, worse than the decrease of 0.1% expected and the 0.7% increase (revised from 0.4%) in December.
That said, the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would stick to its hawkish stance amid still-sticky inflation could help limit further USD losses. Apart from this, the increasing likelihood that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will deliver a third supersized rate cut later this month might cap the NZD/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, last week's breakout through the 0.5700 round figure favors bullish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for spot prices. Hence, any corrective pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited ahead of the crucial RNNZ meeting on Wednesday.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
