NZD/USD advances to near 0.6000 ahead of US Initial Jobless Claims data

NZD/USD appreciates due to renewed optimism over potential US-China trade negotiations.

The White House is considering cutting tariffs on Chinese imports by up to 50% in a bid for meaningful dialogue.

The RBNZ is widely expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut in its upcoming May meeting.

NZD/USD edges higher after two consecutive sessions of losses, trading near 0.5980 during European hours on Thursday. The pair gains traction as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) gains amid renewed optimism over potential US-China trade negotiations, with markets drawing support from the close trade ties between China and New Zealand.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the White House is considering cutting tariffs on Chinese imports by up to 50% in a bid to create space for meaningful dialogue. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledged that the current tariff levels—145% on Chinese imports and 125% on US exports—are unsustainable and must be revised to pave the way for constructive talks. However, he made it clear that President Donald Trump will not act alone on the issue.

Trump reiterated that any tariff revisions depend on China’s willingness to negotiate. “If we don't reach a deal, we're simply setting the price—then it’s up to them to decide if they want to proceed,” he said, emphasizing that the 145% tariff rate remains in place due to limited trade activity.

Meanwhile, expectations are rising that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will lower its Official Cash Rate (OCR) in its upcoming May meeting. Markets are fully pricing in a 25 basis-point cut from the current 3.5%, with further easing to 2.75% expected by year-end.

Traders now look ahead to key US data releases scheduled for later Thursday, including Initial Jobless Claims, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Durable Goods Orders, and Existing Home Sales.