NZD/USD advances to fresh weekly top, around 0.5720-0.5725 region

- A combination of supporting factors pushes NZD/USD higher for the second straight day.
- A positive risk tone and Fed rate cut bets undermine the USD, lending support to the pair.
- The upside seems limited as traders keenly await Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement.
The NZD/USD pair gains strong follow-through positive traction for the second straight day and climbs to a fresh weekly high, around the 0.5720-0.5725 region during the Asian session on Wednesday.
A generally positive tone around the equity markets, along with the optimism over China's economy, turns out to be key factors benefiting antipodean currencies, including the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Data released on Tuesday showed that China’s manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in a year during March. This comes on top of China's better-than-expected official PMIs on Monday and the recent stimulus measures to prop up economic recovery, which, along with subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, act as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.
Investors now seem convinced that a tariff-driven slowdown in US economic growth might force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to resume its rate-cutting cycle soon and are pricing in the possibility of 80-basis-points rate cuts by the end of this year. Apart from this, a stable performance around the Asian equity markets fails to assist the safe-haven USD to attract any meaningful buyers. That said, concerns over US President Donald Trump's planned reciprocal tariffs announcement on Wednesday might hold back traders from placing bullish bets around the export-reliant NZD.
Furthermore, expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would lower borrowing costs at least two times by the year-end might contribute to capping the NZD/USD pair. Adding to this, Monday's breakdown below a one-week-old trading range warrants some caution before positioning for any further gains. Traders now look forward to the release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment for some impetus later during the early North American session, though the focus will remain glued to Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs announcement.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured near 1.0800 on Trump's 'Liberation Day'
EUR/USD keeps the red at around 1.0800 in European trading on Wednesday as investors rush for the safe-haven US Dollar, aniticpating US President Donald Trump’s long-threatened “reciprocal” tariffs package, due to be announced at 20:00 GMT.
GBP/USD trades with caution above 1.2900, awaits Trump’s tariffs reveal
GBP/USD is trading with caution above 1.2900 in the European session on Wednesday, Traders remain wary and refrain from placing fresh bets on the major, anticopating the US 'reciprocal tariffs' announcement on "Liberation Day' at 20:00 GMT.
Gold price stabilizes ahead of Trump's tariffs announcement on “Liberation Day”
Gold price stabilizes just above $3,130 at the time of writing on Wednesday following a mean reversal move the prior day after a fresh all-time high got eked out at $3,149 before closing in negative territory. The Gold rush rally stalled ahead of Trump officially announcing the reciprocal tariff implementation later this Wednesday at the White House
ADP Employment Change projected to show US job growth gaining in March
The US labor market is poised to steal the spotlight this week as concerns over a potential slowdown in economic momentum remain on the rise — an unease fueled by recent signs of slower growth and troubling underlying data, aggravated by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding US tariffs.
Is the US economy headed for a recession?
Leading economists say a recession is more likely than originally expected. With new tariffs set to be launched on April 2, investors and economists are growing more concerned about an economic slowdown or recession.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.