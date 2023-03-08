NZD/USD bulls eye a firmer correction from 0.6100 support

- NZD/USD consolidates the US Dollar's strength and sits at key support
- The Kiwi is tucked in below horizontal and trendline resistance that has a confluence with the 38.2% ratio.
NZD/USD is flat on the day during the late lunch hour of the US session with the US Dollar's rally slowing up after reaching 105.88 vs. a basket of currencies, the highest since December 1. NZD/USD has ranged between a low of 0.6084 and 0.6137 thus far.
On Tuesday, Fed's chairman surprised markets with a more hawkish rate outlook by saying that the board would likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data and is prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation.
This has led the Fed funds futures markets to price in a 66% probability of a 50 basis-point hike at the Fed’s March 21-22 meeting, up from around 22% before Powell spoke on Tuesday. The rate is now expected to peak at 5.62% in September. ''Looking ahead, 25 bp hikes in May and June are priced in that would take Fed Funds to 5.50-5.75%, with nearly 30% odds of a last 25 bp hike in Q3 that would move the range up to 5.75-6.0%,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said.
''After all this, an easing cycle is still expected to begin in Q4, albeit at much lower odds. Eventually, it should be totally and unequivocally priced out into 2024 during the next stage of Fed repricing. For now, we believe the uptrends in US yields and the dollar remain intact,'' the analysts added.
Looking ahead, investors are now focused on February jobs data in Nonfarm Payrolls that is due on Friday. ''US payrolls likely mean-reverted to a still firm pace in Feb after an unexpected 517k surge in Jan. We also look for the UE rate to stay unchanged at 3.4%, and wage growth to print a strong 0.4% MoM,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
RBNZ outlook
Meanwhile, analysts at ANZ Bank said that they continue to see the reserve Bank of New Zealand hiking the OCR to a peak of 5.25% by May 2023, and holding it there until at least the end of 2024. ''But the tight labour market and uncertain cyclone impacts represent upside risks to the outlook for both inflation and the OCR.''
NZD/USD technical analysis
NZD/USD is tucked in below horizontal and trendline resistance that has a confluence with the 38.2% ratio with prospects of a firmer correction as it holds in support near 0.61 the figure.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6106
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6114
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6243
|Daily SMA50
|0.6332
|Daily SMA100
|0.6227
|Daily SMA200
|0.6174
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6223
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6103
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6131
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6149
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6177
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.607
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6027
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.595
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.619
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6267
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.631
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0550 as Powell testifies Premium
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.0550 in the American session on Wednesday. In the second day of his semi-annual testimony, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell noted that they have not made a decision about March meeting, causing the US Dollar to lose some interest.
GBP/USD unable to move away from 1.1800 as DXY holds onto Tuesday’s gains
GBP/USD lost momentum after hitting a daily high at 1.1858 on Wednesday and retreated, erasing daily gains. While Bank of England’s policymakers debate about raising rates further or not, Federal Reserve Chair Powell suggested they could increase the pace of hikes. US economic data continued to point to a tight labor market.
Gold: Bulls losing the battle, $1,800 at sight Premium
Spot gold spent the first half of the day consolidating weekly losses in the $1,810 price zone, turning marginally higher after Wall Street’s opening. The US Dollar lost some steam after soaring in the aftermath of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's first day of testimony before Congress.
Should Shiba Inu holders expect a 65% upswing or sell-off as SHIB developers tease Shibarium launch this week?
Shiba Inu developers announced the launch of SHIB’s awaited layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium this week. Shibarium will enhance the scalability of SHIB and provide cheaper transactions to Shiba Inu holders.
Tesla Stock News and Forecast: TSLA dips 2% on Model Y steering wheel investigation
Tesla (TSLA) stock dropped nearly 2% in Wednesday's premarket after US regulators said they would begin an investigation of Tesla's steering wheels in its 2023 Model Y vehicles.