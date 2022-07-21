- NZD/USD edged lower on Thursday, though renewed USD selling helped limit losses.
- Receding bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes continued weighing on the buck.
- Traders now look forward to the US economic releases for short-term opportunities.
The NZD/USD pair witnessed some selling on Thursday and moved away from a multi-week high, around the 0.6270-0.6275 region touched the previous day. The pair remained on the defensive through the early European session and was last seen trading around the 0.6225-0.6230 area, just a few pips above the daily low.
Following the recent strong rally of over 200 pips from the 0.6060 area, or the lowest level since May 2020, bulls took a brief pause amid fears about a possible recession. Investors remain concerned that rapidly rising borrowing costs, the Russia-Ukraine war and the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China would pose challenges to global growth. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the risk-sensitive kiwi, though the emergence of fresh US dollar selling helped limit the downside for the NZD/USD pair.
The USD struggled to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from its lowest level since July amid receding bets for a more aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve in July. It is worth recalling that several FOMC members said last week that they will likely stick to a 75 bps rate increase at the upcoming meeting on July 26-27. This, in turn, forced investors to scale back their expectations for a supersized 100 bps rate hike move, bolstered by the continuous surge in the US consumer inflation to a four-decade high in June.
Investors, however, seem convinced that the Fed would be forced to deliver a larger rate hike later this year to curb stubbornly high inflation. This was reinforced by elevated US Treasury bond yields, which should help limit deeper USD losses and continue to act as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair. That said, it would still be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent recovery move has run out of steam. Market participants now look forward to the US macro data for some impetus.
Thursday's US economic docket features the release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6227
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|0.6256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6199
|Daily SMA50
|0.6313
|Daily SMA100
|0.6537
|Daily SMA200
|0.6694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6273
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6214
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6193
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6061
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6576
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.625
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6236
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6223
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6189
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6164
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6282
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6307
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6341
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds gains above 1.0200 ahead of ECB
EURUSD is consolidating gains above 1.0200, supported by news that Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline has resumed gas deliveries. The renewed US dollar sell-off also underpins the pair. The upside, however, remains capped by the Italian political crisis.
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped near 1.2000
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2000, unable to capitalize on broad US dollar weakness. Investors cheer the Nord Stream restart news, helping lift the overall market mood. Aggressive BOE tightening expectations keep the pound underpinned.
Gold: Will the ECB rescue the bulls?
Gold price remains vulnerable while below the $1,700 threshold. The ECB is set to hike rates this Thursday to combat soaring inflation. A less hawkish ECB could rescue XAUUSD, as the metal remains oversold.
BTC/USD retreats from five-week top as Tesla reveals Bitcoin sale
BTC/USD bears the burden of Tesla’s dislike for Bitcoin as bulls retreat from monthly peak. However, the Bitcoin pair remains mildly bid at around $23,200 during early Thursday as traders brace for fresh clues.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!