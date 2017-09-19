NZD: Mild downward bias – ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explain that Kiwi’s foray higher yesterday afternoon proved relatively short-lived, as it became clear that it wasn’t really justified up at those levels.

Key Quotes

“As the key FOMC meeting creeps closer, US yields are ticking higher (despite some mildly softer data overnight), and that is lending support to the USD. Together with what is still a highly fluid domestic political scene, we retain a mild downward bias for kiwi.”

“Support 0.7230 Resistance 0.7330”