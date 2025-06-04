The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Conversely, a drop below the Kijun-sen at 85.97 opens the path to challenge the Tenkan-sen at 85.85, followed by the top of the Kumo at around the 84.30/50 range.

Nevertheless, AUD/JPY needs to clear the May 13 high at 87.73. If cleared, the next stop would be the year-to-date (YTD) high of 89.70, ahead of the 90.00 figure.

The NZD/JPY remains subdued, yet the overall trend is tilted to the downside. It is worth noting that since April, the cross-pair has remained constructive, having hit higher highs and lower lows, and it trades above the Tenkan-sen, the Kijun-sen, and the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo).

NZD/JPY retreated after reaching a three-day high of 86.82, dropping towards the 86.00 figure as market appetite turned slightly sour. US economic data weighed on the US Dollar and US equities , which finished Wednesday’s session mixed due to uncertainty about trade and investors eyeing two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve .

