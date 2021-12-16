- The New Zealand dollar retreats amid a risk-aversion mood, post-Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
- NZD/JPY Technical Outlook: Tilted to the upside so that any dips could be opportunities for NZD bulls.
After printing a new weekly high at around 78.00, the NZD/JPY slumps as the Asian session begins, trading at 77.31 at the time of writing. Since Wall Street closed, market sentiment has not improved, as depicted by Asian equity futures indices mixed, fluctuating between gainers and losers.
During Thursday’s overnight session, the NZD/JPY pair jumped towards 78.00 as the market mood improved, once Fed’s monetary policy decision crossed the wires, which came as some investors expected. The US central bank decided to increase its QE’s reduction by $30 Billion beginning in mid-January 2022, while the dot-plot, which represents the 18 Federal Reserve members’ expectations of the Federal Fund Rates (FFR), foreseen three hikes in 2022.
The market’s reaction to that initially was towards a stronger dollar. Nevertheless, the greenback’s move was faded, to the detriment of other safe-haven peers like the JPY, spurring a rally in US equities, while risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD and the NZD climbed.
In the case of the NZD/JPY, the pair advanced sharply, peaking around 78.00, then retreated the upward move towards 77 flat, once market mood worsened throughout the New York session.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/JPY daily chart depicts the cross-currency trading near a 13-month old upslope trendline, briefly pierced four times, though at the end respected by NZD/JPY traders, lying around 76.80s. The daily moving averages (DMAs) reside above the spot price, and in fact, the upward move was capped at the 200-DMA at 79.42.
From a market structure perspective, as long as it remains above the August 19 low at 74.55, the NZD/JPY is tilted to the upside, but in the near term it is downwards.
On the downside, the first support would be the upslope trendline around 76.80. A break of the latter would open the way for a test of the structure low around 74.55, but firstly crucial support levels would need to be broken. The next demand zone would be the December 14 low at 76.43, followed by December 3 low at 75.95, and then the July 20 cycle low at 75.26.
Any dips could be viewed as an opportunity for NZD bulls, though cautions remain, as the NZD is subject to market sentiment, so-any risk aversion looming in the financial markets could spur some downside pressure on the New Zealand dollar.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.33
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|77.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.81
|Daily SMA50
|79.47
|Daily SMA100
|78.31
|Daily SMA200
|78.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.35
|Previous Daily Low
|76.5
|Previous Weekly High
|77.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.1
|Previous Monthly High
|82.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls battle with 200-SMA on the way to 1.1385
Although 200-SMA probe EUR/USD bulls around a monthly peak, a clear break of the short-term key resistance line, now support, joins bullish MACD signals to favor the further upside. The major currency pair trades around 1.330 during early Friday morning in Asia.
GBP/USD: Coronavirus tests post-BOE gains above 1.3300, UK Retail Sales, Brexit eyed
GBP/USD defends the post-BOE run-up past 1.3300, near 1.3325 during Friday’s Asian session. While the “Old Lady” pleased bulls with a rate hike the previous day, coronavirus woes and Brexit jitters stay on the table to challenge the immediate upside.
Gold: Bulls stay in charge and eye $1,1810
The price of gold is stronger again on Thursday which highlights the asymmetry present in precious metal markets to the hawkish Federal Reserve outlook. A break of $1,180 opens the risk to $1,850 for the weeks ahead.
Bitcoin price positioned for major bullish breakout towards $69,000
Bitcoin price action has been flirting with a final support level that could see prices drop from $47,000 to $37,000 without much effort. The daily candlestick chart warns of continued bearish momentum, but the Point and Figure chart shows a path to rally Bitcoin higher.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?