- The NZD/JYP, a risk barometer in the FX space, is up by almost 8.5% in the month.
- Asian equity futures point to a higher open, underpinning the NZD/JPY pair.
- NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Upward biased, above 83.00; otherwise selling pressure might push the pair lower.
The New Zealand dollar extends its rally, reaching a new YTD high at 84.53 vs. the Japanese yen, amid an upbeat market mood, which favored one of the risk-barometers in the FX space, the NZD/JPY pair. As the Asian Pacific session is about to begin at the time of writing, the NZD/JPY is trading at 84.44.
US stock indices finished Tuesday’s session in the green, reflecting an appetite for riskier assets. Meanwhile, Asian equity futures are recording gains ahead of the Asian open.
Overnight, the NZD/JPY pair braced to the 50-hourly simple moving average (SMA) around 82.13, jumping towards the 83.00 mark. Once the European session kicked in, the cross-currency pair breached the 84.00 barrier, though late in the North American session, the NZD/JPY registered the new YTD high at 84.31.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the NZD/JPY is upward biased. However, to further find new support/resistance levels, an analysis of the weekly chart is needed.
Upwards, the NZD/JPY first resistance would be 85.00. Once cleared, the next resistance would be the 86.00 mark, followed by April 2013 cycle highs around 86.41.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.44
|Today Daily Change
|2.04
|Today Daily Change %
|2.48
|Today daily open
|82.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.26
|Daily SMA50
|77.81
|Daily SMA100
|78.18
|Daily SMA200
|77.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.53
|Previous Daily Low
|81.92
|Previous Weekly High
|82.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.41
|Previous Monthly High
|78.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches 0.7500 to renew 2022 peak amid mixed concerns over Ukraine, strong yields
AUD/USD led G10 currency pair gainers by refreshing yearly top, trading sidelined of late. Softer greenback, firmer stocks favored bulls, three-year high US Treasury yields fail to propel USD, nor stop equity bulls. RBA’s Lowe again pushed back rate-hike expectations but Fedspeak has been hawkish.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows at $1,911, Fed Powell’s speech eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) has witnessed modest selling pressure on Tuesday after struggling to surpass $1,940.00 amid an improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. Investors are shrugging off the fears from the Russia-Ukraine war.
EUR/USD finds bids near 1.1010 on upbeat market mood, EU leaders summit eyed
The EUR/USD has witnessed a decent buying interest after a corrective pullback towards 1.0962 amid a positive undertone in the market. EU will discuss an embargo on Russian oil in a meeting with Biden. Investors will focus on Fed Powell’s speech going forward.
Crypto bulls are back in town
Bullish moves on Tuesday, pushing BTC higher by more than 5%. ETH continues to go higher and higher, hitting and holding the $3K value area. XRP faces selling pressure after making new one-month highs.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.