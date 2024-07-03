NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Pair surpasses 98.00, establishing new cycle highs

Immediate support in case of a downward correction is now speculated around the 97.50 and 97.00 markers, represented by the 20-day SMA. Buyers should concentrate on maintaining these levels prior to reaching newer peaks. Potential for advancements around 98.80, 99.00, and even 100.00 windows are within sight, following a successful defense of the 97.00 level.

Looking ahead, it is anticipated that the pair may sustain its upward trajectory, remaining above the 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), suggesting ongoing bullish momentum. However, there might be possible corrections due to current overbought situations.

In terms of the daily chart's analysis, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has increased, now sitting in overbought territory at a reading of 75, up from Tuesday's reading of 68. This points to increasing market momentum. However, this climb incurs the risk of a potential pullback given these heightened overbought conditions. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) presents green bars, also adding arguments to the overextended movements.

On Wednesday, the NZD/JPY pair resumed its upward trajectory, an extension of the bullish trend noted in the previous week. Even as a strong bullish drive emerges as the predominant force, there is caution regarding a potential correction as indicators reflect overbought conditions. In the session, the pair rose by 0.60% to reach 98.70, a fresh cycle high.

