NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Mixed outlook, sideways movement to continue in the near term

- The NZD/JPY pair has been trading sideways, with a slight downward bias, over the last sessions.
- The RSI is in the negative area, but the slope is rising, suggesting that buying pressure is recovering.
Thursday's session saw the NZD/JPY pair rise by 0.50% to 87.70. Despite the uptick, the pair has been trading sideways, with a slight downward bias, over the last sessions. The overall technical outlook is mixed, and the pair is likely to continue trading sideways in the near term.
The RSI is currently at 37, which is in the negative area. However, the slope of the RSI is rising sharply, which suggests that buying pressure is recovering. The MACD histogram is currently flat and red, which suggests that selling pressure is flat. The overall outlook for the NZD/JPY is mixed, and the pair is likely to continue trading sideways in the near term.
NZD/JPY daily chart
Supports to the downside are located at 87.00, 86.00, and 85.00, while resistances are seen at 88.00, 89.00, and 90.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD focuses on the 0.6800 hurdle
AUD/USD extended its bullish stance and rose to four-day highs north of the 0.6700 hurdle on Thursday, all in response to the marked offered stance in the US Dollar and strong sentiment in the risk-associated universe.
EUR/USD set sails to 1.1100 and beyond
EUR/USD finally left behind the recent multi-day retracement and managed to stage a strong rebound to the 1.1060-1.1065 band on the back of the intense resurgence of the downward trend in the Greenback.
Gold retains gains near fresh record highs
Gold maintains its bullish bias amidst the mild pullback in the Greenback and trades at a new record high at around $2,550. The data from the US showed that the annual producer inflation declined to 1.7% in August from 2.1% in July.
Ripple jumps after Grayscale launches XRP trust in the US
Ripple (XRP) rallied as much as 10% on Thursday following the announcement of a new vehicle for institutional investment. The altcoin corrected and has sustained 4% gains for now. Asset management giant Grayscale announced the creation of a single-asset investment fund for XRP.
European Central Bank widely expected to cut interest rates in September
The European Central Bank is expected to cut key rates by 25 bps at the September policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser and updated economic forecasts will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.