NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Declines to 84.40 on lower RBNZ inflation expectations

- A lower print of RBNZ inflation expectations at 3.07% vs. 3.29% has brought a sell-off.
- The kiwi bulls are attempting an establishment above 50% Fibo retracement.
- Momentum oscillators RSI (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
The NZD/JPY pair surpassed the immediate hurdle of 84.62 in the Asian session but has slipped back inside the wood on a surprisingly downward shift in Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) inflation expectations. The economic data has released at 3.07%, lower than the prior release of 3.29%. The cross has displayed a bullish open-drive session in which the asset initiates moving upside right from the first tick of the session. On a broader note, the asset has given an upside break of the consolidation formed in an 83.50-84.07 range.
On an hourly scale, the asset crossed the downward-sloping trendline placed from July 20 high at 86.60 but has slipped lower again. Also, the cross if finding cushion around 50% Fibonacci retracement (which is placed from July 20 high at 86.60 to Aug 2 low at 82.14) at 84.32.
The asset has crossed the 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 84.00 and 84.11 respectively. It is worth noting that the 200-EMA is auctioning higher than the 50-EMA, which indicates that the buying interest is extremely strong.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the 60.00-80.00 range, which adds to the upside filters.
A beak above Monday’s high at 84.72 will drive the asset towards 61.8% Fibo at 84.90, followed by July 27 high at 85.65.
On the flip side, the yen bulls could gain strength if the cross drops below 50-EMA at 84.00. An occurrence of the same will drag the asset towards Thursday’s low and 23.65 Fibo at 83.46 and 83.19 respectively.
NZD/JPY hourly chart
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|84.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.72
|Daily SMA50
|84.79
|Daily SMA100
|84.39
|Daily SMA200
|81.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.62
|Previous Daily Low
|83.46
|Previous Weekly High
|84.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.14
|Previous Monthly High
|86.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|85.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6900 as USD struggles
AUD/USD is extending the recovery above 0.6900, despite a cautious mood in Asia. The US dollar struggles to find demand amid US-China tension over Taiwan and aggressive Fed tightening bets after Friday's US NFP blowout.
EUR/USD: Bears moving in across the timeframes
The EUR/USD price on the weekly chart has corrected to a 50% mean reversion of the prior weekly sell-off. Last week's sell-off could be the start of the bearish extension. On the daily chart, the price has left behind a failed inverse head and shoulders.
Gold slides towards $1,750 as Fed, Taiwan concerns favor DXY bulls
Gold price remains pressured near $1,773, down 0.10% intraday, as risk-aversion underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand during Monday’s Asian session. Also keeping the greenback buyers hopeful are the recently increased hopes of Fed 0.75% rate hike in September.
NZD/USD slips sharply from 0.6260 as RBNZ reports inflation expectations lower at 3.07%
NZD/USD has declined to near 0.6240 on lower RBNZ inflation expectations. The RBNZ inflation expectations have declined to 3.07% vs. 3.29% reported earlier. This week, the US Inflation data holds significant importance.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!