NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls try to maintain the uptrend despite persisting consolidation

The upcoming trading sessions might witness the pair movings between the support level of 95.00 and the resistance level of 97.00 as this pair remains among the tallest since June 2007. Notably, the bears have struggled twice consecutively to breach the 20-day SMA at 96.20, making it unlikely for the downtrend to continue The longer-term 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), established roughly around 90.00 - 92.00, continue to protect the overall bullish aspect of the pair. The area around 95.30 also offers substantial support against potential losses.

Buyers continue to maintain their stand above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), demonstrating an effort to uphold the bullish trend. Regardless, the downturn observed in the daily technical indicators points towards the market's need for further consolidation after the significant leap to nearly 96.00 since May.

On Monday, the NZD/JPY pair extended its consolidation phase after hitting a multi-year high last week. The technical landscape suggests that sellers may have their chance as consolidation continues, potentially limiting the pair's upward movement under the key resistance level of 97.00. However, the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is holding as strong support and bulls continue to defend it.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.